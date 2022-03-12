SSC participates in Southeast Oklahoma Legislative Tour

The Shawnee News-Star

Seminole State College hosted area colleges at the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education’s Southeast Oklahoma Legislative Briefing at Pete’s Place in Krebs on March 4. SSC attended the event with a delegation of state representatives.

Chancellor Allison Garrett of the Oklahoma State System of Higher Education, met with the group of area legislators and friends of higher education to discuss the importance of higher education in improving the economy and business climate of the state.

State Representative Danny Williams (R-Seminole) and Representative Danny Sterling (R-Tecumseh) attended the event on behalf of SSC.

Those representing Seminole State College at the event were Laney Anderson, PLC Student; Colin Frederick, PLC Student; Jim Hardin, SSC Educational Foundation Trustee; Kim Hyden, SSC Regent; Brynna McAlvin, PLC Student; Danny Morgan, SSC Rural Business and Resources Center; Kim Pringle, SSC Director of Community Relations; Lana Reynolds, SSC President; Steve Saxon, Seminole City Manager; Larry Smith, SSC Rural Business and Resources Center; Jack Sherry, Oklahoma State Regent; Larry Smith, SSC Rural Business and Resources Center; Andy Tucker, SSC Educational Foundation; David Wilson, SSC Educational Foundation Trustee; Hailey Wallace, PLC Student; and Lance Wortham, SSC Educational Foundation Chairman.

The event was attended by delegations representing Carl Albert State College, Connors State College, East Central University, Eastern Oklahoma State College, Seminole State College and Southeastern Oklahoma State University.