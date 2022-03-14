Five SSC professors present at National Conference

SSC

Five Seminole State College Language Arts and Humanities faculty members had papers selected for the 2022 Southwest Popular/American Culture Association Conference in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The conference ran from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26.

Dr. Andrew Davis presented a scholarly essay, "Marketing Queer Cinema: Analyzing the Industrial Trends of LGBTQQ Cinema in the Early 2000’s," based on research he completed for his dissertation in film studies. Professor Paul Juhasz presented from his recently released book of prose poetry, Ronin and Selected Poems. Professor Kelli McBride presented a work of short fiction, "Spring Fever," which is part of a longer short story cycle she is composing. Jessica Isaacs presented a selection of poetry from her newest collection, The Deer in the Corn. Professor Yasminda Choate presented a short creative non-fiction work, "Drive It Like You Stole It," from her unpublished memoir Complaints.

All presenters received compliments and questions from their respective audiences for their presentations.

"Seminole State College has always been really supportive of the professional development of faculty. This is my first time at the Pop Culture conference, and it's been wonderful to meet with my peers in the humanities to talk about our work," Choate said.

“All presenters would like to thank the Faculty Senate Professional Development committee for approving the travel funds necessary for them to participate. We are also grateful for the on-going support of administration in securing these professional development funds for faculty.”