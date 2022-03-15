Pottawatomie County Commissioners OK funding for Bison Metals railway project

The Pottawatomie County Board of County Commissioners, during a meeting Thursday, approved the Economic Development Oversight Committee's funding of about $68,000 for a railway project for Bison Metals Technologies.

According to District 2 Commissioner Randy Thomas, Bison Metals Technologies, 41600 Wolverine Road, would like to repair the railway spur that leads up to the company's manufacturing facilities in Shawnee.

He said this would allow the company to better ship in and out raw materials.

More:Pottawatomie County to purchase 19 tornado sirens

Thomas said currently the company employs over 180 people.

"It's a good investment," Thomas said.

The commissioner explained Bison Metals provides good wages and benefits to its employees and this project will create additional jobs.

Thomas said this project will help Bison Metals flourish and benefit the county's economy in the long run.

Check back for updates. For more information, go to: https://bisonmetals.com/