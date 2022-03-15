Found remains believed to be man missing from McLoud since 2018

Kim Morava

Human remains were found Monday during an extensive search in Mayes County near Tulsa are believed to be those of a McLoud man missing for more than three years.

"While it will take some time to receive DNA confirmation, nearby evidence suggests the remains are likely those of Wesley Stillsmoking," according to a post on the Help Find Wesley Stillsmoking Facebook page.

A Silver Alert was issued for Wesley Stillsmoking, 75, on Oct. 17, 2018.

He was driving a 2014 Dodge Journey from his home to a hospital in Tulsa to visit his wife but never arrived, prompting the McLoud Police Department to ask for a Silver Alert. Many searches were held from McLoud to Tulsa, but there was no sign of him or his vehicle.

About a month after the alert, his vehicle was located in a heavily wooded rural area of Mayes County, northeast of the Tulsa area, where authorities also conducted grid searches in hopes of finding him. Since then, many other coordinated searches have occurred in that area.

According to reports, a team of about 70 to 80 people planned to search the area again on Monday and were using ATV's, drones, horses and cadaver dogs, which resulted in the remains being found.

A positive forensic identification of the remains is awaited, but the family is planning a burial for Stillsmoking in Montana so he can be laid to rest near his sons, according to a GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/54cc9f67

