Shawnee High School senior serves as Senate page

The Shawnee News-Star

Shawnee High School senior Briana Grigg has completed a week of service as a page for Sen. Shane Jett, R-Shawnee. Grigg served at the Capitol during the fifth week of session from March 7-10.

Pages serve vital functions during the busy legislative session, attending Senate committee meetings and daily sessions of the full Senate. The group toured the Oklahoma History Center, the newly renovated state Capitol, and met with Gov. Kevin Stitt and Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat. The pages participated in a mock legislative committee meeting, along with a floor session called Pageville, where they got first-hand experience presenting and debating current bills from this legislative session.

Grigg is the Student Council parliamentarian and a track manager. After high school, she will enter the National Guard as a 42 Alpha and plans to attend the University of Hawaii majoring in journalism.

Her mother is Amanda Woods and her guardian is Cassandra DeAndra.