Terry West inducted into UT College of Law Alumni Association Hall of Fame

The Shawnee News-Star

The West Law Firm Founder, Terry West, recently was honored as one of three “Hall of Fame” inductees by the University of Tulsa (UT) College of Law, Alumni Association.

The 2022 Alumni Gala, held on March 5 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, also honored the Honorable T. Lane Wilson (BS 1989, JD 1994) and Marcia M. MacLeod (BS 1975, JD 1980) as incoming Hall of Fame members.

West, who graduated from UT, College of Law, with an L.L.B in 1966, served as managing editor of the Tulsa Law Review. As an incoming inductee into the UT College of Law, West was honored with the Benjamin P. Abney Cor Legis Award.

West has been a member of the Oklahoma Association for Justice (formerly Oklahoma Trial Lawyers Association) since 1968 and has served as the organization's president twice (1973 and 1988). He is a Fellow in the American College of Trial Lawyers and the International Academy of Trial Lawyers. He has served on the ATLA Board of Governors from 1974-1977. An Oklahoma Bar Association (OBA) member for more than 50 years, West served on the OBA Board of Governors from 1987-1989; has twice served on the Judicial Nominating Committee; and was appointed by the Oklahoma Supreme Court to serve on three standing committees.

In addition to his career as a trial lawyer, West has provided decades of public service at the state and local level. He is a lifetime trustee of the Sarkeys Foundation, an organization which has provided more than $120 million in funding for Oklahoma non-profits since its founding in 1962.

In 2019, UT College of Law opened the Terry West Civil Legal Clinic, which offers wide-ranging experiential learning opportunities for UT College of Law students in areas of public service law that include: housing, consumer affairs, education, healthcare and issues affecting veterans.

About The West Law Firm

The West Law Firm of Shawnee, Oklahoma is a plaintiff law firm that represents victims of personal injury, including product liability, motor vehicle collision, defective drugs and medical malpractice. The firm was founded in 1967 by Terry West. The firm also includes: Managing Partner Bradley West and Attorney Shawn Spencer. In 2017, The West Law Firm celebrated its 50th anniversary. The firm is located at 124 West Highland in Shawnee. The West website is: www.thewestlawfirm.com.