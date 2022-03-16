Pottawatomie County Commissioners approve staircase project for County Election Board

Pottawatomie County Commissioners have approved a bid from Eagle Vision to build an enclosure for a staircase in the County Election Board's building.

According to County Election Board Secretary Patricia Carter, the bid is for a glass enclosure to go around a staircase that leads to the basement floor of the Election Board office.

"Right now there is no public access to downstairs because there's not an elevator in the building and before we have a few thousand people come into the building for voting we need to enclose the area so that people can't get down there for safety reasons ," Carter said.

Eagle Vision will create glass walls and a door around the staircase.

She explained the project is needed to prevent people from wandering to the lower floor.

In addition, the project will address safety concerns as there is an opening onto the staircase on one side of the hallway that people walk through when they enter the building at the back entrance.

The project benefits the Election Board by providing a needed safety measure of protection and freeing up staff members who normally work to keep people away from the staircase.

Carter said the project will cost $6,200 and she hopes work will be completed before the June Primary Election.

While construction takes place, Carter said those visiting the election board will need to enter the building through the front door as the back entrance will be closed.

