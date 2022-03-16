University partners with CLT, offers free exam with OBU application

The Shawnee News-Star

Oklahoma Baptist University recently partnered with the Classic Learning Test to offer prospective students the chance to take the CLT for free. OBU’s sponsored test date is May 14, 2022. Registration is now open for the test.

Interested students need only complete an application to OBU at a special application page located at okbu.edu/admissions/clt-application. Once their application is submitted, they will receive an email with a code to waive the $54 fee for the CLT. OBU accepts CLT scores for admission and scholarships as an alternative to other traditional exams, including the SAT or ACT. The CLT offers remote proctoring, so students may even take the test at home

The Classic Learning Test was developed as an alternative standardized college entrance exam, one both rooted in tradition while also taking advantage of contemporary technology and testing students on more engaging material. CLT strives to provide assessments steeped in content that is intellectually richer and more rigorous than other standardized tests and college entrance exams.

While the CLT is open to everyone, many students from Classical schools and Christian schools excel on this exam due to its compatibility with their Classical curriculum. Students from these educational backgrounds thrive at OBU, where the integration of faith and learning takes place everyday throughout campus, in classrooms, labs, discussion groups and more.

OBU boasts an award-winning Christian liberal arts curriculum, where students are challenged to think critically, analyze, synthesize and communicate about the great concepts and topics of history and academia. OBU students not only learn the skills and information necessary to thrive in their careers, they also learn to perceive knowledge through a Christian worldview and frame thoughts and concepts through that lens.

Students from Classical and Christian schools also thrive in OBU’s Honors program. The Honors program offers a transformative educational experience, rooted in the Christian faith and in the Great Books Tradition. In 24 hours of dynamic, discussion-based Honors core classes during their freshman and sophomore years, students trace the development of Western civilization. Each course is team taught by three Honors professors from fields such as philosophy, literature, fine arts, history and theology.

Honors classes alternate between group lectures and smaller seminars, where students read the works of the greatest intellectuals down through the ages, such as Plato, Aristotle, Homer, Virgil, Augustine, Dante, Shakespeare, Locke, Jefferson, Franklin and Dostoyevsky. The Honors experience at OBU is an ongoing conversation about how humankind can pursue the good of the intellect through contemplation of truth, beauty, justice, redemption, sanctification and eternity. Honors students also have the chance to explore the world by joining OBU faculty on a month-long, low-cost summer study abroad program, earning college credit during the experience. Previous locations include England, Scotland, Ireland, Wales and France. Upcoming trips could offer future Honors students the chance to travel to China, Peru, Ecuador, the Galapagos Islands, Greece or Italy.

High school students interested in receiving the fee waiver for the CLT should first apply to OBU at okbu.edu/admissions/clt-application. They will then receive a code via email, as well as the link to register for the CLT. The registration deadline for the May 14 exam date is May 5.

Learn more about the Classic Learning Test at cltexam.com.

Learn more about the OBU Honors program at okbu.edu/honors.

For more information about OBU, visit okbu.edu.