Area students compete in Oklahoma Regional 2022 FIRST Robotics Competition

Various students from high schools across Pottawatomie and Seminole Counties competed in the Oklahoma 2022 FIRST Robotics Competition March 10-12 in Shawnee.

The event was held at the FireLake Arena and many of the teams were competing with the hopes of winning a spot to attend the global championship this Spring.

According to Cindy White, volunteer photographer of the event, Team 2341 — the Sprockets from Gordon Cooper Technology Center — won the Regional Engineering Inspiration Award and will be going to the FIRST Championship April 19-23 in Houston.

"This award celebrates outstanding success in advancing respect and appreciation for engineering within a team’s school or organization and community," White said.

The photographer explained Team 3247 RoboPack from Shawnee High School was chosen by the second ranked winning alliance team 4256 Cyborg Cats.

"(The team) was doing great before their robot was hit by another team's robot and broke their gearbox and had to be replaced by another robot," White said. "They still received the award for being on the second place alliance."

In addition to Shawnee, the Tecumseh High School Team 7463, the Mechanics! competed at the event.

"Although not ranking very high, they did a great job at playing defense on the field," White said. "Along with Team 6464, Danger Noodle Danger from Seminole High School."

Shawnee Mayor Ed Bolt spoke at the event on Friday despite the snowstorm to welcome the teams to Shawnee.

There were 43 teams total participating in the event.

According to Oklahoma Regional Director Melinda Taylor, all the students executed their skills well.

“Each team clearly demonstrated teamwork, professionalism and strategic thinking in solving the competition’s challenges,” Taylor said. “Students, community members, and professional team mentors filled the stands and helped to bring a level of fun and excitement to the competition.”

For more information visit https://www.firstinspires.org .