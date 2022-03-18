3 Things to Do This Weekend: March 18-20, 2022

The Shawnee News-Star

The St. Benedict Church Annual Lenten Fish Fry will be Friday, March 18 in The Benedict Center, 632 N. Kickapoo from 5-7 p.m. This is a fundraiser for St. Benedict Youth & Knights of Columbus.

The Arts @317 will host its own Block pARTy on Friday, March 18, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The featured artist is Norma Pettitt who will be showing her oil paintings. She will be available to visit with guests about her work.

Visit the Shawnee Trading Post and Flea Market Saturday, March 19, which has returned from its winter hiatus. The market will be at North Kickapoo Avenue all day.