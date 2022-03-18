Communities Foundation of Oklahoma announces two scholarships for Shawnee students

Communities Foundation of Oklahoma announces the opening of two scholarships available to seniors in Shawnee.

According to Director of Communications Rachael Hunter, the two scholarships are the J. Lloyd Ford Jr. Scholarship and Shawnee Fine Arts Scholarship.

For the J. Lloyd Ford Jr. Scholarship, a student must be a graduate of Shawnee High School and served as a member of the high school band, Hunter said.

There's not a minimum grade point average required to qualify and two students, a male and female, will be awarded a scholarship.

To receive the award, students must be accepted into the university or career tech school of their choice.

When choosing the recipients of the award, the CFO will consider financial aid and other scholarships and preference will be given to students without substantial financial awards and honors.

The J. Lloyd Ford Jr. Scholarship will fund tuition, room and board, materials, books, fees and living expenses.

The CFO will also award a Fine Arts Scholarship to a Shawnee student.

Hunter said for this scholarship students must be a current senior of SHS, Liberty Academy or a home-schooled resident in Shawnee who has maintained a minimum GPA of 2.7.

The student must provide documentation of school and current school activities and demonstration of leadership potential.

In addition, Hunter said students must provide two letters of recommendations one being from a teacher of the arts whether it be in music, dance, drama and other art forms.

The student must also maintain a full time enrollment of 12 hours or more per semester while in college.

Lastly, students are required to complete the application form, provide the letters of recommendations and sign a letter of agreement after the selection is announced.

According to CFO Director of Scholarships Austin Klosoky, CFO is proud to offer a diverse selection of scholarships to students in the state.

“Due to the generosity of our donors, we truly do have an opportunity for almost everyone," Klosoky said. "After the last couple of years, we hope these scholarships can provide some much-needed relief for those who need it the most.”

Hunter said when Shawnee students apply for these two scholarships they could find others through CFO they also qualify for.

The deadline to apply is March 24 at 5 p.m. Hunter said.

All CFO scholarships can be applied for using one application and for more information people can visit www.cfok.org/apply or email Klososky at aklososky@cfok.org.