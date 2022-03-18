McLoud Historical Society awarded grant

Special to the News-Star

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) is proud to announce that the McLoud Historical Society has been awarded a grant though the Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program.

“I am proud that my district received two grants from the Oklahoma Historical Society, one for the McLoud Historical Society showcasing the history of the school system and the importance of education and the other for the Seminole Nation Museum in Wewoka highlighting the history of the town and its impact on Oklahoma history,” said Rep. Danny Williams, Seminole. “Both of these worthy groups are deserving of these funds and I look forward to seeing them continue to preserve our history for future generations.”

The McLoud Historical Society has been awarded $5,000 for a project titled “McLoud Public School Featured Display,” which will fund a new display featuring McLoud Public Schools. This display will utilize photos, artifacts and information to tell the story of the school system and will provide a place for the McLoud Alumni Association and individuals to refer for information on those former districts that now lie within the wider McLoud school district. Alumni items and individual donations will be housed in this area for research on past students. Digitization of photos and maps of buildings and people who lived within the district, as well as teachers who served the district, can also be included as people share their precious original photos.

“A small showcase for McLoud area public school alumni will become a room of documents and memorabilia because of this grant from the Oklahoma Historical Society," said Society President Tassey Beeson. “It will allow the museum to have a selected area to display the development of public education in the McLoud Public School District. This project would not be possible at this time without this vital financial gift.”

The total amount of funds that will be distributed this year is just over $558,000, with projects ranging from collections care and strategic planning to exhibit development and educational programming. “Entering our third year of the Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program, the OHS is thrilled with the program’s success,” said Nicole Harvey, director of strategic initiatives and grants administrator for the OHS. “To date, the program has funded over 120 projects that are aiding with collecting, preserving and sharing Oklahoma history for local communities across the state.”

The Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program is a grants-in-aid program offered by the Oklahoma Historical Society with a goal of encouraging the collection, preservation and sharing of Oklahoma history at the grassroots level in all parts of the state. Open to tribal and municipal governments and not-for-profit historical organizations located in Oklahoma and registered with the Oklahoma secretary of state, this grants program offers funding ranging from $1,000 to $20,000 for projects focused on collections, exhibits and programming. Applications for this annual program open in the fall and award announcements are made in January. For more information visit www.okhistory.org/grants.

The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, please visit www.okhistory.org.