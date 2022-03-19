Pottawatomie County Historical Society receives Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant

Special to the News-Star

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) announces that the Pottawatomie County Historical Society has been awarded a grant though the Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program.

“I’m incredibly proud of the amazing work the Pottawatomie County Historical Society is doing to preserve and celebrate our local history," said Sen. Shane Jett, Shawnee. “I also want to thank the Oklahoma Historical Society for their support of these initiatives. The Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program funds will go a long way in making sure future generations of Oklahomans understand and appreciate our state’s rich history.”

"Pottawatomie County Historical Society’s grant award is a great example of how projects based in the community are having success with a public/private partnership and are able to provide a meaningful impact for an organization and the public," said Rep. Dell Kerbs, Shawnee.

The Pottawatomie County Historical Society has been awarded $20,000 for a project titled “Build Cases to Increase Display Capacity,” which will allow for the purchase of display cases for artifacts currently in storage. The Pottawatomie County Historical Society and Museum just moved into a new 12,576-square-foot facility and are in the process of building displays to house its collections.

“The Pottawatomie County Historical Society is pleased to receive this Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant,” said Ken Landry, museum director. “This grant will allow us to expand the number of display cases at the Paul & Ann Milburn Museum in Shawnee. These additional cases will provide space for displaying many more artifacts for the public to enjoy when visiting our museum.”

The total amount of funds that will be distributed this year is just over $558,000, with projects ranging from collections care and strategic planning to exhibit development and educational programming. “Entering our third year of the Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program, the OHS is thrilled with the program’s success,” said Nicole Harvey, director of strategic initiatives and grants administrator for the OHS. “To date, the program has funded over 120 projects that are aiding with collecting, preserving and sharing Oklahoma history for local communities across the state.”

The Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program is a grants-in-aid program offered by the Oklahoma Historical Society with a goal of encouraging the collection, preservation and sharing of Oklahoma history at the grassroots level in all parts of the state. Open to tribal and municipal governments and not-for-profit historical organizations located in Oklahoma and registered with the Oklahoma secretary of state, this grants program offers funding ranging from $1,000 to $20,000 for projects focused on collections, exhibits and programming. Applications for this annual program open in the fall and award announcements are made in January. For more information visit www.okhistory.org/grants.

The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, please visit www.okhistory.org.