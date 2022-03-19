Preparedness: Pott. County Emergency Management offers tips for spring storm season

The Pottawatomie County Emergency Management Office encourages residents to be prepared for the spring severe weather season.

According to Emergency Management Director Chad Larman, now is the time to clean out tornado shelters or safe spaces in homes.

Larman said residents also can register their storm shelters with the Emergency Management Office, which gives emergency responders an idea of locations to search in case a tornado does impact an area.

"At the current time there are 1,914 shelters registered. Citizens can register by either calling our office at 405-878-2332, or emailing em@pottawatomiecountyok.com and we have a form they can complete," Larman said.

He explained the office is working on getting a registration website developed.

In addition to their shelters, Larman suggests that everyone make sure they have emergency preparedness kits ready, which should include water, food, flashlights, NOAA weather radio, a first aid kid and other medical items.

Citizens should also have copies of their personal documents on a flash drive, list of emergency contacts, extra clothes and shoes.

"Also, sign up for our CodeRed emergency notification system to receive automated alerts for your location when a flood, severe thunderstorm or tornado warning is issued for your location or locations that you have set up in the system," Larman said.

The system is also used for evacuation notices, missing persons and manhunts.

Recently, Pottawatomie County Commissioners agreed to purchase 19 additional outdoor tornado sirens which will be placed across the county.

Larman explained currently the county is still working on where and when the sirens will be placed.

However, once they're up and running Larman said the additional sirens will further improve the safety of the county in severe weather situations.

Check back for updates o when and where the sirens will be placed.