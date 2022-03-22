Calendar of Events from March 23

The Shawnee News-Star

March 24

The Shawnee Ministerial Association (SMA) bringing back the Community Ecumenical Lenten Worship Series. The public is invited to share in both a short worship service and a fellowship meal at noon Thursday, March 24 at St. John Lutheran Church, 3610 N. Union.

Wesley United Methodist Church will have its Free Clothes Closet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, March 24. The church is located at 302 E. Independence in Shawnee. People can be found in the pavilion behind the church.

March 25

The St. Benedict Church Annual Lenten Fish Fry will be March 25 in The Benedict Center, 632 N. Kickapoo from 5-7 p.m. This is a fundraiser for St. Benedict Youth & Knights of Columbus.

March 31

The Shawnee Ministerial Association (SMA) bringing back the Community Ecumenical Lenten Worship Series. The public is invited to share in both a short worship service and a fellowship meal at noon Thursday, March 31 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 302 E. Independence.

April 1

The St. Benedict Church Annual Lenten Fish Fry will be April 1 in The Benedict Center, 632 N. Kickapoo from 5-7 p.m. This is a fundraiser for St. Benedict Youth & Knights of Columbus.

April 2

Jon the Pottawatomie County Emergency Management Office, CPN and other agencies for the Touch a Truck and Beyond event April 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1702 Gordon Cooper Drove in Shawnee.

April 7

The Shawnee Ministerial Association (SMA) bringing back the Community Ecumenical Lenten Worship Series. The public is invited to share in both a short worship service and a fellowship meal at noon Thursday, April 7 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, 632 N. Kickapoo.

The Spinning Spools Quilt Guild will have their monthly meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday April 7 at the Senior Center at 401 N Bell, just north of 10th and Bell. The program will be on “Cool Tools” that help us as we create. All persons who might be interested in learning the art of piecing or quilting quilts are welcomed. Inquiries may be had by telephoning, president Marilyn Johnson at 405.517.7129.

April 9

The Bethel Band Boosters Sixth Annual Car Show will be Saturday, April 9 at Bethel High School.

April 12

The Pottawatomie County Clerk's Office will be closed for training April 12. The office will reopen April 14.

April 13

The Pottawatomie County Clerk's Office will be closed for training April 13. The office will reopen April 14.

April 15

The Shawnee Ministerial Association (SMA) bringing back the Community Ecumenical Lenten Worship Series. The public is invited to share in both a short worship service and a fellowship meal at noon Thursday, April 15 at First Baptist Church, 227 N. Union.

The Third Thursday Poetry Reading will feature OBU Professor Brent Newsom whose collection, "Love's Labors," was a finalist for the Oklahoma Book Award in 2015. He has also published fiction in journals and was the librettist for an opera presented at OBU in 2017. Newsom will read at 7 p.m. in the Lunch Box, followed by an open-mike session during which others can read their poems. The Lunch Box will open at 6 pm for those who want to order a meal.