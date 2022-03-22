SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital's prayer service marks two years since COVID-19 pandemic began

Special to the News-Star

It’s been two years since COVID came to Oklahoma.

In memory of the lives lost, in tribute to the families touched and in gratitude to the caregivers forever changed, SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Shawnee, held a prayer service Friday in honor of those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the service, flower seed packets were handed out to the staff, said Carla Tollett, marketing and communications consultant.

"The purpose of the flower seeds is to provide hope and the promise of something beautiful in the future."