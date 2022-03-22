Shawnee Public Library to host recycling event. Here's what you need to know

The Shawnee Public Library will host a recycling event Saturday, March 26, where people can bring Styrofoam products which will be densified so they can be reused.

According to Peggy Cook, Shawnee Public Library Branch Manager, the library is partnering with the University Lutheran Church & Student Center (ULCSC) Green Team in Norman, which is part of Churches Caring for Creation, to host the event.

Cook said Churches Caring for Creation is a group of 14 churches in Norman that work together to recycle "foam" which is what the Green Team calls the product they collect.

According to Cathy Bowden, ULCSC Coordinator, after the Green Team collects foam, they use a machine to "densify" it which compacts the material into foam logs which are later used in an industrial setting.

"Our efforts come purely from an environmental stewardship perspective. Because the recycling movement was begun as an outreach of ULCSC Green Team, we see this as our hands doing God's work that we were created to do, to be the stewards of Earth," Bowden said.

She explained the program is funded through ULCSC budgeting and public donations and was formed in 2016.

The organization is dedicated to providing this much needed service to cities in Oklahoma.

"Keeping polystyrene out of the land fill prevents contamination of ground water. Foam is made from, among other things, styrene and benzene, two known carcinogens," Bowden said. "The foam cup you use for coffee today will exist somewhere 500 years from now."

She explained while it'll be degraded the chemicals from foam products will still be toxic to the environment.

"This applies to food service ware, packaging foam and foam used in construction insulation," Bowden said. "We do not accept foam 'peanuts' or construction insulation."

However, the Green Team and the Shawnee Public Library will collect the following for densification: food service clam shells from take-out food, cups, plates, bowls, packaging foam used to cushion breakables, foam boxes in which steaks, wine and medicines are shipped, and other items marked with the recycling arrows and a number six designation.

People are asked to clean out their foam products before donating them.

Cook explained the library was inspired to partner with the Green Team because it also believes in recycling and always has.

"Our staff have recycled paper and cardboard for many years. This year, with our PLS Spark A Change focusing on environmental issues, we had heard that this group in Norman was interested in providing foam recycling in other cities," she said.

Cook explained the Shawnee Public Library wanted to partner with the Green Team when they learned about their partnership with other libraries such as the Moore Public Library.

"As our staff began to learn more about how much harm foam does to the environment and that it might not start to biodegrade for 500 years, we were happy to have a way to offer a recycling method for foam," Cook said. "Foam is very difficult to recycle, and we really appreciate this partnership with the Churches Caring for Creation group and their work to get this grant to have the machine and take it to surrounding communities," Cook said.

At the Shawnee Public Library event, volunteers from the Green Team will greet people in their cars and then donors will need to drive up to the donation area.

"Once the donations have been reviewed for cleanliness the Green Team will run them through the densifier and will give the donors big thank yous," Cook said.

She explained the densification of foam rather than throwing it away will reduce landfill waste.

"Besides the hundreds of years that it takes to biodegrade, foam is incredibly space consuming in U.S. landfills—maybe up to 30 percent of the waste that is currently being thrown away. Every donation will make a positive impact," Cook said.

Cook is excited for the positive impact this event will have on the community and the environment.

"It’s so rewarding to offer this recycling event to our community. I hope that customers will also participate in other Spark A Change events," Cook said.

In addition to holding other foam recycling events on June 25, September 17 and January 7, Cook said the library will host other events as part of their Spark A Change program.

"On the afternoon of Saturday, April 23, PLS will bring author Eileen Garvin to Shawnee to speak at Boy Scout Park at 2 p.m., along with a host of hands on activities and experiences from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m," Cook said. "Eileen’s book, The Music of Bees, is the featured book for PLS Reads this spring."

For more information, visit or call the branch at (405) 275-6353.