Deadline to change party affiliation approaches

The Shawnee News-Star

Oklahomans who want to change party affiliation, must submit their change no later than March 31, 2022 Pottawatomie County Election Board Secretary Patricia Carter said. Voters may change their party affiliation online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or by completing a new Voter Registration Application. Carter reminds voters that no party changes are allowed between April 1 and August 31 during an even-numbered year.

“If we receive your request after March 31, we are required by law to hold that request and process it in September,” Carter said. Oklahoma has three recognized parties: Democratic, Republican, and Libertarian.

In Oklahoma, voters must be a registered member of a party in order to vote in that party’s primary election. Independents are permitted to participate in a primary election, only if a party officially requests its elections be opened to Independent voters. Currently, only the Democratic Party allows Independents to vote in its primary elections.

All registered voters, regardless of political affiliation, can vote for any candidate during a General Election.

Voter Registration Applications can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections. Applications are also available at the Pottawatomie County Election Board located at 330 N Broadway, Shawnee. Office hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays. For questions, contact the County Election Board at (405) 273-8376 or pottawatomiecounty@elections.ok.gov.