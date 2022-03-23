Oklahoma legislative updates

House and Senate Communications

House Passes Bill to Fight Catalytic Converter Theft

OKLAHOMA CITY – Spurred by a skyrocketing rise in catalytic converter theft in recent years, the Oklahoma House of Representatives has taken action to help ensure Oklahoma doesn't become a safe haven for the thefts.

House Bill 3005 ensures Oklahoma's catalytic converter theft prevention measures keep pace with laws enacted in neighboring states. The bill's author, Rep. Lonnie Sims, R-Jenks, said thefts have more than quadrupled nationally from 3,389 in 2019 to 14,433 in 2020.

House Bill 3005 recognizes the significant rise in rates of catalytic converter theft and implements necessary regulation, including classifying the possession or transfer of stolen catalytic converters as a felony, with associated penalties.

Sims said the bill would help deter thieves from selling stolen catalytic converters. It would also provide law enforcement officials more statutory authority to prosecute catalytic converter thefts.

"Catalytic converter theft is a huge problem that unfortunately many Oklahomans have been directly affected by," Sims said. "Given the significant increase in inflation and ongoing supply chain problems, replacing a catalytic converter can cause significant financial strain on a family and leave them with an inoperable vehicle for months."

Catalytic converter theft has increased due in part to a significant rise in the price of various precious metals, including rhodium, platinum, and palladium, all of which are used in the construction of catalytic converters. Criminals can quickly remove the catalytic converter from vehicles and sell the stolen part on the black market.

Thefts from commercial carriers can lead to replacement costs in excess of tens of thousands of dollars, and additional lost revenue due to halted operations. Thieves' hastiness in removing the catalytic converter often results in accidental damage and results in higher repair costs for consumers and insurers.

Businesses with large vehicle fleets, such as dealerships, are often targeted due to the number of potential marks in a small area.

Missouri, Arkansas, Texas and Kansas implemented new laws targeting the thefts in 2021, and Colorado has introduced a measure for consideration this year.

HB3005 passed the House 71-17 and now moves to the Senate, where it is authored by Sen. Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle.

***

Senate gives green light to measure updating state law on motorized scooters

OKLAHOMA CITY – The full Senate has given approval to a bill to modernize state statutes on motorized scooters. Sen. Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City, is the principal author of Senate Bill 1430, which updates statutory definitions to reflect technological changes in these affordable, fuel efficient scooters.

“These are motorized scooters like Vespas, and we even have a manufacturer based right here in Oklahoma. The gas-powered versions can get over 100 miles per gallon, and the electric models can provide a range of 30 to 50 miles daily at a cost of less than a dollar a day in electricity,” Stanley said. “These are a great form of transportation for retirement communities, high schools and college campuses.”

The statutory updates in the measure include setting a maximum design speed of 30 miles per hour and a minimum age of 14 to operate a motorized scooter.

SB 1430 now moves to the House of Representatives for further consideration. The principal House author is Rep. Robert Manger, R-Oklahoma City.

***

Senate approves bill strengthening pharmacy choice

OKLAHOMA CITY – A bill to strengthen the right of Oklahomans to use the pharmacy of their choice has been approved by the full Senate. Senate Bill 1860, by Sen. Greg McCortney, passed the upper chamber with a vote of 42-5 on Tuesday.

The Ada Republican was principal Senate author of 2019’s Patient’s Right to Pharmacy Choice Act, which wassigned into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt. McCortney said that measure and bills he has authored since that legislation was signed, had the shared goal of making a positive difference for Oklahomans and their local pharmacies by better protecting the rights of patients and their relationship with their pharmacists.

“The customer should have the right to choose where they buy their prescriptions. They shouldn’t have to driveseveral miles to use the pharmacy their insurance company designated,” McCortney said. “I want to make sure it's the patient’s choice about whether to use their local pharmacy, a chain or a mail-order company. This legislation strengthens the patient’s right to choose the most convenient location, the best service, and the best prices.”

SB 1860 now moves to the House of Representatives and will be carried by House principal author, Rep. Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan.

***

Oklahoma students to learn about Holocaust under approved Senate bill

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Senate unanimously approved legislation Monday to ensure Oklahoma students are educated about the largest act of genocide in world history. Authored by Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, Senate Bill 1671 would direct the State Department of Education (SDE) to develop and provide public schools with an age-appropriate Holocaust curriculum for 6th through 12th grade students beginning with the 2022-2023 school year.

“As the largest recorded act of genocide in history, the Holocaust provides a tragic example of the destructiveness of hate in our world. Democracy is precarious and, as a society, regardless of where we live in the world, our religion, or our beliefs, we must always be open-minded and strive to understand our fellow man and appreciate and respect our shared humanity,” Pugh said. “I’m grateful for the Senate’s support to ensure our students learn about the Holocaust. This atrocity and the millions of innocent victims who were senselessly slaughtered by Hitler’s regime will never be forgotten.”

The curricula, materials, and units would be developed in consultation with an organization whose mission is to preserve and enhance Jewish life and wellbeing. The education could be integrated into other courses and SDE would also develop professional learning opportunities for teachers covering the Holocaust.

The Holocaust was the systematic genocide of Jews and others during World War II by Nazi Germany and its collaborators. Although there are no records of the definite number of people killed, it is estimated that around six million people were killed by the Nazi regime between 1941 and 1945.

SB 1671 now goes to the House for further consideration.

***

Senate approves Oklahoma National Guard Educational Assistance Act

OKLAHOMA CITY – Legislation passed the Senate Tuesday to make a higher education more attainable for members of the Oklahoma National Guard. Senate Bill 1418, also known as the Oklahoma National Guard Educational Assistance Act, by Sen. Kim David, would cover resident tuition and fees at Oklahoma colleges and universities for qualifying members.

The Porter Republican filed the bill following an interim study she hosted last fall on ways to improve recruitment and retention of Guardsmen and to clear up confusion regarding which members qualify for in-state tuition.

“There are few ways to truly express our appreciation for these brave men and women who voluntarily step up, often putting themselves in dangerous situations, during natural disasters, national crises, and to help protect the freedom of others around the world,” David said. “This bill will provide the same educational opportunities to our National Guardsmen that members in surrounding states receive, helping boost recruitment and retention. These financial incentives will make getting a degree more attainable, helping expand these heroes’ career opportunities and be better able to provide for their families.”

Guard members could enroll in up to 18 credit hours per semester, subject to funding availability. The amount of assistance would be capped at 120 credit hours for an associate’s or baccalaureate degree. Up to 40 credit hours would be covered for a graduate program. Recipients would be required to meet initial eligibility qualifications and meet ongoing retention requirements. Any member who received assistance and failed to maintain satisfactory participation in the Oklahoma National Guard would be required to repay the assistance amount received or seek a hardship waiver. The bill would also create a revolving fund to pay for the program.

SB 1418 will next be considered in the House where Rep. Nicole Miller, R-Edmond, is carrying the measure.

***

Senate passes measure to further protect stalking victims

OKLAHOMA CITY – The full Senate has given unanimous approval to a measure that would further protect stalking victims.

Under current state law, if a victim is stalked by a stranger, they must first file a complaint with a law enforcement agency before they can file a protective order. Authored by Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa, Senate Bill 1674 would remove this requirement and allow any stalking victim – whether they know their perpetrator or not – to file a protective order without prior documentation of stalking behavior.

“The law presently requires a stalking victim to first have to file a complaint with a law enforcement agency if they didn’t know their stalker. That requirement is an impediment and could enable this dangerous behavior to continue, and even escalate, before a protective order could be filed,” Rader said. “We can do a better job of protecting these victims, and this measure would cut through the red tape and allow them to go straight to the courts to receive a protective order against their aggressor before it’s too late.”

Under current law, if a person has a relationship with their stalker, they can go directly to the courts for a protective order. In Oklahoma, stalking is defined as a person repeatedly and maliciously following or harassing another in a manner that causes a person to feel frightened, threatened, intimidated, harassed, or molested. Stalking can be charged as a misdemeanor or felony offense in the state.

The measure now moves to the House of Representatives where Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow, will carry the measure.

***

Caregiver Tax Credit Act Moves to Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY – A bill by Rep. Tammy West, R-Oklahoma City, that would grant an income tax credit for caregivers passed the House today.

House Bills 3371 would create the Caring for Caregivers Act, which would grant an income tax credit equal to half of the expenses of providing care for an older loved who is certified to need help with at least two activities of daily living.

"Family caregivers often serve their loved ones at great personal expense," West said. "This measure recognizes their selfless dedication and hard work as they often juggle other jobs, their own lives and the needs of their loved ones."

The non-refundable tax credit would be capped at $2,000 unless the loved one being cared for is a veteran or is suffering from Alzheimer's or related dementia. Then the credit would be increased to $3,000.

The credit would cover costs such as:

Home alterations to allow the family member to remain safe and mobile;

Durable medical equipment and technology;

Home care and personal aide attendants; and

Respite and adult day care.

West said a poll of Oklahoma voters aged 50-plus, conducted in December of 2021, found broad bipartisan support for the bill.

HB3371 now moves to the State Senate to be picked up by Sen. Frank Simpson, R-Springer.

***

Bush Passes Bill Allowing Tenants to Make Repairs up to the Cost of One-Month's Rent

OKLAHOMA CITY – Reps. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa, today passed a bill that would modify the repair and deduct portion of the Oklahoma Residential Landlord and Tenant Act.

House Bill 3409 would allow a tenant to correct a condition that materially affects health and is remediable by repairs if the cost is equal to or less than one month's rent and if the landlord has not made the repairs. The tenant could deduct the cost from rent owned. Previously, the cost could not exceed $100.

"Our landlord tenant laws are sorely outdated," Bush said. "This cap has been in place since 1978, and we all know that $100 would not go very far in today's economy to make necessary repairs."

Bush said based on inflation, the $100 cap would equal $478 today. Instead of correcting this act each time inflation rises, however, she reached an agreement with landlords and tenants to set the cap at equal to or less than one month's rent.

Bush said changes to the bill made before it was heard on the House floor reflect agreed-upon language from the Tulsa nonprofit Housing Solutions, Tulsa Apartment Association, Apartment Association of Central Oklahoma, and Oklahoma Association of Realtors.

The measure came together after an interim study Bush held last fall before the House Judiciary-Civil Committee. The study revealed some startling gaps in the state's landlord-tenant laws. This is the first of the changes recommended for tenants who are struggling and whose landlords have been unresponsive in making timely repairs.

HB3409 will next be considered in the State Senate where Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, is the author.

***

Community Schools Pilot Program Approved by House

OKLAHOMA CITY – A bill that would institute a pilot program for the community school concept advanced from the House on Monday. House Bill 3374 is authored by Rep. Tammy West, R-Oklahoma City.

Community Schools make use of up to $100,000 per school district of federal funds to allow schools to hire a resource coordinator who becomes familiar with individual student and family needs and pulls together resources available in the local community help meet those needs.

"Students in different schools have very different needs," West said. "These can range from needing extra reading support, to after- and before-school programs, mental health services and more. The community school concept allows us to use federal funds to put these resources into the hands of our students and families to improve their lives."

West, who is a parent of three children educated in public schools and who previously served on the Putnam City School Board, said the community schools concept prioritizes local control by connecting parents and students with local community partners. It encourages efficiency by combining existing school resources with community resources rather than duplicating services. All of this is done with no added costs to school districts. Instead, schools would use federal funds made available through grants.

HB3374 would authorize the State Board of Education to help local school boards create pilot projects to align such resources to ensure students' needs are met. The measure also directs the board to award federal grants so districts could employ a resource coordinator. Statute is necessary to draw down the federal funds for the program.

The legislation specifies that schools would complete a comprehensive student needs assessment involving stakeholders to see what students, families and the schools actually need. Schools also would involve site-based collaborative leadership and include an ongoing stakeholder engagement process.

An amendment to the bill directs that the resource coordinator will complete Hope Leadership training, which is part of First Lady Sarah Stitt’s Hope Rising Initiative proposed during Gov. Stitt's State of the State address this year. West said Sarah Stitt has shown support for this initiative and has tentatively offered resources from her Hope Foundation to help it succeed.

Community schools are based on six principals:

Strengthened curriculum and academic programs that are culturally relevant and engaging;

An emphasis on high-quality teaching;

A shared leadership philosophy;

Positive behavior practices, such as restorative practices;

Transformational family, student and community engagement; and

Coordinated and integrated wrap-around supports, such as health care, eye care and social and emotional services.

West said HB3374 is one of the most important bills she's run as it has the potential to improve student academic outcomes and truly make a difference in the lives of young people and their families.

"Getting the right resources in place means we have a much better shot at ensuring students are fully taken care of during their school years and prepared for success after graduation," West said. "These grants should help us increase parental involvement, which in turn will lead to improved school attendance, higher graduation rates and lower college remediation rates."

She said some schools already have a similar model in place paid for by private donations and school foundations, but other districts can't afford to hire a resource coordinator. HB3374 will help students, families and educators in those districts.

HB3374 now moves to the State Senate where it is authored by Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, vice-chair of the Senate's Education Committee.

***