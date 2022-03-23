Pottawatomie County Commissioners remove public comments from weekly agendas

During Monday's regular meeting, the Pottawatomie County Board of County Commissioners voted to remove both public comments and commissioners comments from future public meeting agendas.

According to a brief letter from District Attorney Allan Grubb, he requested that county commissioners remove public comments and commissioners comments from future meetings.

Grubb said he advised taking public comments off agendas in both Pottawatomie and Lincoln County.

"I feel they are generally a waste of time and dangerous territory for the commissioners," Grubb said. "Commissioners want to respond to public comments and by law they should not."

District 1 Commissioner Melissa Dennis said the board made its decision following an incident March 10 involving a citizen who regularly attends meetings both for the county and the city of Shawnee.

Dennis said the citizen interrupted an executive session the county commissioners held on March 10.

"He barged into our executive session, which he keeps saying was an illegal meeting," Dennis said.

The commissioner explained she, District 3 County Commissioner Eddie Stackhouse and their attorney, were meeting in their own executive session while representatives from the city of Shawnee and the Shawnee Civic and Cultural Development Authority were also meeting separately in their own rooms.

Dennis explained the three entities were meeting for mediation talks regarding the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center and a judge was present to lead the mediation.

She said the only quorum taking place during all of these meetings involved the county commissioners as she and Stackhouse were present.

"That's why we posted an agenda. We were actually going to put it in the public...but our attorney said 'no this needs to be an executive session because there may be a chance you guys are going to talk about purchasing of real estate,"' Dennis said. "So we put it in executive session, which is completely legal."

She explained that during the mediation, the judge went to and from each entity as they were all in discussions.

"We're badgering back and forth. The judge is going to each office. We're mediating is what we're doing and then the judge just asked us if we would mind inviting the city of Shawnee into our part so we can just candidly sit and visit," Dennis said.

She explained the city of Shawnee representatives joined the county commissioners in their executive session.

It was during this part of the executive session that the citizen allegedly interrupted their meeting.

"He barges into our executive session — just barges in and says 'I have a question,"' Dennis said, adding that the city's attorney, Joe Vorndran, "gets up and approaches him and says 'no you don't; get out.'"

She explained the citizen eventually left the executive session after being told to leave.

"It was so embarrassing with the judge there. (The citizen) left," Dennis said. (The citizen) kept saying this was an illegal meeting and the judge said 'evidently he doesn't know the law very well."'

When asked if the commissioners will put public comments back on future agendas, Dennis said that would have to be a board decision and she couldn't answer whether they would anytime soon.

In the last two consecutive regular meetings since the commissioners' March 10 meeting, the citizen has addressed the county board regarding their executive session and concerns over their conduct.

Dennis said members of the public can still call, email and visit with commissioners individually regarding any issues or questions they may have.

To reach Dennis, call (405) 273-1564; For Thomas, call (405) 598-2046 and to reach Stackhouse, call (405) 275-9753.

Check back for updates on this story.