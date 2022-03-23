VFW reminds citizens that Loyalty Day is May 1

The Shawnee News-Star

May 1st of each year is designated as Loyalty Day by Congressional Act 85-529 of 1958, said Barbara White, Veteran of Foreign Wars #1317 Auxiliary President.

The passage of this particular Act was one of the brightest victories in the long, proud history of the Americanism achievements by the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States.

White said it was the culmination of a long struggle to set aside a special day on which Americans could pointedly counteract the communists, who were using May Day for their annual hate demonstrations against our nation.

Loyalty Day serves as the specific occasion when all American citizens should publicly reaffirm their complete loyalty to America by demonstrating against individuals who advocate the overthrow of government.

Only positive patriotic reaction by, the majority, of citizens will effectively counteract them.

"The ideals and concepts of our forefathers have long endued and have forged these states into the strongest and the greatest nation the world has ever known, but we need a tremendous resurgence of good, old-fashioned, red-white and blue patriotism, on a daily basis, if we are to continue to endure as free people."