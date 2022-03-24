Delivery day to change for News-Star Weekender edition

News-Star

Starting this weekend, March 26-27, the delivery day of The Shawnee News-Star's print edition of the Weekender will change from Saturday to Sunday.

Instead of home deliveries being made on Saturday morning, the Weekender edition will be delivered Sunday morning; newspapers sold in local retail locations also will be available for purchase on Sunday morning.

Many subscribers may remember this Sunday delivery setup was used in the past.

The delivery change is necessary at this time to align with the availability of distribution and newspaper carriers who currently deliver the News-Star. Carriers delivering the News-Star are part of The Oklahoman, owned by Gannett, and The Oklahoman is discontinuing Saturday print editions and deliveries.

News-Star customers with current home carrier delivery will get their Weekender delivered on Sunday, but for a few customers who get their newspapers by U.S. mail, that delivery will now be in Monday's mail since there is no postal service on Sunday.

The Weekender print replica e-edition will continue to post online at www.news-star.com as usual on Saturday.

The News-Star, formerly owned by Gannett, was sold to CherryRoad Media on Feb. 1. The News-Star is in a transition phase with new ownership and improvement of operations, so there will be some exciting changes to announce soon.

The News-Star appreciates your continued readership and support.

If you have any questions about your subscription or home delivery, you can still reach out to 405-214-3945 or 888-262-1076, or by email to customercare@news-star.com.

If you have any questions, you also can also contact Managing Editor Kim Morava by email at kimberly.morava@news-star.com or at 405-214-3922.