Touch A Truck event featuring safety vehicles, equipment set April 2 in Shawnee

Elisabeth Slay
The Shawnee News-Star

The Pottawatomie County Emergency Management Office, Citizen Potawatomi Nation and other agencies will host a community event, Touch A Truck and Beyond, on Saturday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1702 Gordon Cooper Drive.

A Shawnee fire truck is pictured at a fire scene in December. Many fire trucks and other emergency vehicles will be part of the community Touch a Truck event on April 2.

There will be free hot dogs and door prizes as those in attendance learn about different safety vehicles and equipment.

There will be numerous agencies and community partners at the event.