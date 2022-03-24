Touch A Truck event featuring safety vehicles, equipment set April 2 in Shawnee

The Pottawatomie County Emergency Management Office, Citizen Potawatomi Nation and other agencies will host a community event, Touch A Truck and Beyond, on Saturday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1702 Gordon Cooper Drive.

There will be free hot dogs and door prizes as those in attendance learn about different safety vehicles and equipment.

There will be numerous agencies and community partners at the event.