3 Things to Do This Weekend: March 26-27, 2022
Elisabeth Slay
The Shawnee News-Star
Check out Comedy Night at the Ritz Friday, March 25 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. with Wyatt Cote, CR Parsons and Andrew Rose.
The St. Benedict Church Annual Lenten Fish Fry will be Friday, March 25 in The Benedict Center, 632 N. Kickapoo from 5-7 p.m. This is a fundraiser for St. Benedict Youth & Knights of Columbus.
Check out the Pottawatomi Fire take on the Little Rock Lightning at a game Saturday, March 26 at FireLake Arena. For more information, go to: https://potawatomifire.com/