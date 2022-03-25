Officer of the Year, other awards presented at Shawnee police banquet

Shawnee Police Department Cpl. and Public Information Officer Vivian Lozano-Stafford and Sgt. Russell Conner received the 2020 and 2021 Officer of the Year awards at the Shawnee Police Foundation banquet Friday, March 18.

According to Conner, it was an honor to be recognized and named the 2021 Officer of the Year.

"I have been in law enforcement for 24 years. I have an overwhelming desire to help people in need," Conner said.

He explained the aspect he loves most about his position as the training coordinator is being able to pass knowledge onto other officers.

"Looking ahead to my future, I hope to finish out a fun-filled career and retire to be with my family," he said.

Lozano-Stafford said she was honored to be selected as the 2020 Officer of the Year and that there was a nice turnout at the banquet.

"There were a lot of other deserving officers for the award, and I really appreciate the honor of being recognized for my work," she said.

Lozano-Stafford has been an officer for 16 years and enjoys helping and meeting new people.

"I came home from kindergarten one day and CHIPS was on the television. After watching them arrest someone, I knew I wanted to be an officer so that I could help make the community a safer place," she said.

Going forward, she hopes to work with organizations and hopes to help develop more community events.

She explained the Officer of the Year candidates are nominated by other officers and supervisors.

"Nominations are presented to the board members of the Shawnee Police Foundation who reads over the nominations and then votes on the Officer of the Year," Lozano-Stafford said.

In addition to the officers of the year, several other awards were given at this year's event.

Regina Mealer received the Civilian Service Award.

Lou Ramsey and Dawn Ramsey, Volunteers in Police Services, also known as Sentinels, received the Civilian Service Award.

Detective Beau Bohuslavicky, Cpl. John Bristow and Cpl. Dennis Rains received Letters of Commendation.

Dispatcher Haley Wright, Cpl. Randy Barton, Cpl. Jake Duggan, Officer Brandon Davis-Barkus and Officer Bailey Tucker received Life Saving Awards.

Sgt. Darrel Williams and Cpl. Barry Manship received the Police Shield Award.

Debbie Christian received the 2021 VIPS of the Year award.

Jacob Hall was named the 2020 Civilian Employee of the Year.

Khris Steadman was named the 2021 Civilian Employee of the Year.