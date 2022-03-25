Roll to Wreaths to host sixth annual Ruben Rivers Medal of Honor Ride

Roll to Wreaths 4 Vets is hosting the sixth annual Ruben Rivers Medal of Honor Ride on Saturday, March 26.

According to Rowdy Butler, president and founder of Roll to Wreaths 4 Vets, the event is set to begin Saturday morning around 9 a.m. and complete around 3 p.m.

Riders will leave from Papa's Leather Barn at 6623 N.W. 23rd Street in Bethany.

More: Touch A Truck event featuring safety vehicles, equipment set April 2 in Shawnee

He listed the proposed route as: I-35 South to Highway 9, then East to 99, then North to I-40, back West to 9A, then proceeding South into Earlsboro before heading west on SH 9. From there, they will take U.S. 177 north into Shawnee and head west on I-40 to Del City.

"(The route) is subject to change according to the escorts for the safety of our ride," Butler said.

He said there are five planned stops throughout the route including Papas Leather Barn in Bethany, Harps on Highway 9, Biscuit Hill Travel Plaza/Valero Gas Station on I-40 and Highway 9A, The Shawnee Veterans Memorial next to the Pottawatomie County Courthouse in downtown Shawnee and then the Del City American Legion.

Various law enforcement and fire stations are set to participate in the event including the Shawnee Police Department, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office, Tecumseh Fire Department, Tecumseh Police Department, Norman Fire Department, Seminole Fire Department and many more.

More: Pottawatomie County Commissioners remove public comments from weekly agendas

Butler explained the purpose of this event is to honor Ruben Rivers, who was a United States Army Staff Sergeant killed in action Nov. 19, 1944 while serving as a tank company platoon sergeant during World War II.

Rivers received a Medal of Honor in 1997 and this ride honors his efforts and the additional 3,525 veterans who also received a Medal of Honor. Butler said 52 of the recipients are from Oklahoma.