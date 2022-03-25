SSC to hold event for working adults looking to finish their degrees

The Shawnee News-Star

Seminole State College will host a Reach Higher: Reconnect event to help working adults learn more about completing their degrees on Saturday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Boren Library on campus.

The theme of the event is “Your Road to 60.” Working adults with some college credit will have access to several resources to help them reach the 60 credit hours needed for an associate’s degree. Hot dogs, popcorn and bottled water will be available for free for attendees. Games will be held outside with a number of prizes to be given away.

The event will feature free degree audits, financial aid information and career counseling. Prospective students are encouraged to bring copies of their collegiate transcripts. A transfer expert will walk students through how many of their previously earned credits can be applied to an associate’s degree at SSC. Financial aid staff will guide attendees on how to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and offer advice on other sources of aid. An academic advisor will also be available to help prospective students determine the best educational path to meet their career goals. Attendees will have the option to enroll in summer and fall courses. SSC offers face-to-face, online and Zoom courses.

This event is made possible through the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education’s Reach Higher program. The program focuses on helping non-traditional students earn degrees in critical occupation industries.