North Rock Creek Public Schools receives TSET funding grant

The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) Board of Directors has awarded $90,000 to school districts and school sites across Oklahoma through the TSET Healthy Incentive Grant Program.

Among those on the list, North Rock Creek Public Schools in Shawnee was awarded $6,000 from TSET.

“Children spend a significant amount of time in school, and these school districts and schools are working hard to create clean, healthy environments for students and staff and to encourage good nutrition and exercise as a part of daily living,” said TSET Executive Director Julie Bisbee. “They are making an impact on health today and for the future, as healthy habits formed early last a lifetime.”

The Healthy Incentive Grant Program focuses on strengthening policies and practices to improve school nutrition, increase physical activity, improve student wellbeing and provide tobacco-free environments for students, staff and faculty. Grant funds are used for health-related projects chosen at the local level.