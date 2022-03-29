First Pottawatomie County Commissioners meeting without public comments on weekly agenda

Monday, March 28, was the first meeting without public comments and commissioners' comments on the agenda for the Pottawatomie County Board of County Commissioners.

The commissioners made the decision in their public meeting Monday, March 21, to remove those items from weekly agendas.

That decision followed a request from District Attorney Allan Grubb to remove comments and also stemmed from an incident March 10 involving Shawnee resident Rob Morris, who interrupted the commissioners' executive session.

"I was troubled at what I heard coming from the room. City and county officials sitting in a room engaging in decision making when no decisions could be legally made at all," Morris said.

According to District 1 Commissioner Melissa Dennis, the commissioners and representatives from the City of Shawnee and the Shawnee Civic and Cultural Development Authority (SCCDA) were in mediation discussions.

PREVIOUS:Pottawatomie County Commissioners remove public comments from weekly agendas

In a joint statement, Shawnee, the SCCDA and the county said the entities were meeting to participate "in a formal mediation process addressing issues related to the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center."

Due to the complexity of the concerns, the parties were unable to complete the mediation, but all parties agree that the process has been productive and a full and final resolution of all matters is very likely, the statement read.

In addition, the statement noted the entities intend to schedule a second day of mediation to come to a settlement that best serves the community.

Dennis said the three entities were in separate rooms during a portion of the mediation, which was led by a judge who requested commissioners invite the City of Shawnee representatives into their executive session.

She explained the county held an executive session because they had a quorum since she and District 3 Commissioner Eddie Stackhouse were present and made up a majority of the three-member Board of County Commissioners; commissioner Randy Thomas was absent.

"That's why we posted an agenda. We were actually going to put it in the public ... but our attorney said, 'No, this needs to be an executive session because there may be a chance you guys are going to talk about purchasing of real estate,' " Dennis said. "So we put it in executive session, which is completely legal."

After the city joined the commissioners' executive session, Morris said he knocked on the door and entered the room.

Dennis said he "barged" into the executive session and was asked to leave by city attorney Joe Vorndran. She explained Morris eventually left the executive session after being told to do so.

Morris claims both the city and the county held an illegal executive session because they made decisions and violated Title 25 Sec 307(D) of the Open Meeting Act which states, "No landowner, real estate salesperson, broker, developer or any other person who may profit directly or indirectly by a proposed transaction concerning real property which is under consideration may be present or participate in the executive session, unless they are operating under an existing agreement to represent the public body."

"So (the) city should’ve never been in there at all. Thus an illegal meeting took place," Morris claims.

More:Shawnee City Commissioners set to discuss opioid court battle, Citizen Potawatomi Nation, Twin Lakes

Dennis, who said the meeting was legal, said no action was taken in the executive session by the county and couldn't be taken because, by law, the county is required to vote and make decisions in an open meeting.

"The public will know the decisions we make but may not know the overall discussion," she said. "(We) can't vote behind closed doors."

Vorndran said the city can't comment on the specifics of the proceeding due to the confidentiality requirements of the mediation process except to acknowledge the city wasn't in an open meeting and didn't have a quorum present.

"Generally, when the City of Shawnee participates in mediations, they designate a representative delegation that does not have authority to bind the city," Vorndran said. "Any agreements reached in mediation must be presented to the full Board of Commissioners in a public meeting and approved by affirmative action of the Board of Commissioners."

Dennis said while there will no longer be public comments on the agenda, members of the public can still call local their commissioner to discuss any issues and request items be placed on future agendas for discussion.

"No one's public voice is being taken away," she said.

She explained that during public comments, people only have three minutes to speak and typically the commissioners aren't supposed to respond.

However, Dennis said, she often responds in hopes of satisfying people and their concerns, but three minutes often doesn't provide enough time for that satisfaction.

She said by having requested items placed on the agenda, commissioners can discuss longer with people and potentially reach a satisfying solution.

"They're getting a bigger voice on the agenda," Dennis said. "Not everything will be on the agenda but legitimate items will be put on the agenda."

Morris, who frequents public meetings, said he doesn't feel the removal of the public comments will really impact the county as many can't attend meetings at 9 a.m. on Mondays.

He explained he will continue to attend meetings, especially to listen about issues involving Shawnee.

Morris said he feels it could be problematic to only have the option to discuss agenda items.

"Who picks what gets on the agenda? Answer: The same people that if they don’t want to talk to you may not put you on the agenda at all," Morris said.

Going forward, Morris said he hopes the city and county will follow "the rules," adding, "(It's) all I’ve ever asked for from them."

Dennis encourages members of the public to call, email and visit with commissioners individually regarding any issues or questions they may have.

To reach Dennis, call (405) 273-1564; For Thomas, call (405) 598-2046 and to reach Stackhouse, call (405) 275-9753.

Check back for updates.