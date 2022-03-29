Shawnee High School junior serves as Senate page

The Shawnee News-Star

Shawnee High School junior DezaRae Simmons has completed a week of service as a page for Sen. Zack Taylor, R-Seminole. Simmons served at the Capitol during the seventh week of session from March 21-24.

Pages serve vital functions during the busy legislative session, attending Senate committee meetings and daily sessions of the full Senate. The group toured the Oklahoma History Center, the newly-renovated state Capitol, and met with Gov. Kevin Stitt and Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat. The pages also participated in a mock legislative committee meeting along with a floor session called Pageville, where they got first-hand experience presenting and debating current bills from this legislative session.

Simmons is involved in band, jazz band, theatre, and National Honor Society. In her free time, she enjoys music and interior design. After high school she hopes to move to New York City and pursue a career in musical theater.