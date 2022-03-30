Heroes of Democracy: Retired county treasurer, husband serve as precinct officials

Retired County Treasurer Janell Cullison, 81, and her husband, Johnny Cullison, 82, both work as precinct officials in Pottawatomie County.

For the last 33 years, they have lived northeast of Shawnee.

Janell began working as a precinct official on Nov.15, 2015 and Johnny started June 26, 2018.

“Working as the county treasurer, people were very good to me. I felt like this was another way to serve my community," Janell said. "I loved seeing people during tax season when I was working and it would be a good way to reconnect.”

Janell served as Deputy Treasurer from 1966 until 1983 when she was elected as County Treasurer. She served in that role until 1995 and served a total of 29 years as a county official.

Her husband said he was inspired by Janell to start working as a precinct official.

“Janell told me that they really needed workers and we just really enjoy it," he said.

For the couple, the best aspect of working as precinct officials is seeing neighbors, old friends and colleagues as well as meeting new people.

"It is important that the elections be done well and done right to preserve the integrity of the electoral system," the couple said.

They advise new and potential precinct officials to be patient, kind and happy when they help with elections.

"We have a lot of camaraderie with the other precinct officials. It’s a great way to serve the community."

Both have been impacted by elections as they've worked as precinct officials.

For Janell, presidential elections are most impactful, and for Johnny, the election for medical marijuana made a large impact.

"There were so many people who turned out to vote in that election — people who had never even voted before," he said. "We wish every election would be busy and well attended."

Going forward, the couple hopes the county continues to grow but still maintains its "small town and communities" feel.

"Being a precinct official is a worthwhile service for the community and people are very appreciative," they said. "We are thanked often while working and also teased about how much money we’re making as precinct officials. It’s a very enjoyable way to serve your community and we hope others will give it a try."