McLoud Historical Society collecting items to display history of Scouting programs

The Shawnee News-Star

The McLoud Historical Society is in process of filling its feature case to compose McLoud’s Scouting programs historically through present day. This case will feature uniforms, pins, hats, camping gear, and memorabilia of Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts in the McLoud area.

For the effort, the McLoud Historical Society would appreciate local input and updates on Scouting in McLoud as well as donations of memorabilia to fill the feature case. This includes both Boy Scouts of America and Cub Scout programs.

In an initiation of this feature case event, McLoud Cub Scouts, led by Jessica Duncan, has set two dates to focus on energizing a local Cub Scout pack. The pack will be hosting a free family fun night on Friday, April 15, from 5-8 p.m. at McLoud Masonic Lodge. Everyone interested in Cub Scouts is invited to attend. On April 29, the McLoud Cub Scout Pack 477 will be having a knighting ceremony from 5:30-7:30 at McLoud Historical Society.

Troop 477 formed in McLoud, but an exact date is not known at this time. A limited list of McLoud Eagle Scouts, the highest award a young man can qualify in Boy Scouts of America, from 1931 to 1978 are the following members of Troop 477: Robert H. Rooker (1948); Jon Barrett, Howard B “Jack” Lisle, (1961); Jimmy Cooper, Gary Godwin, Jimmy Shannon, Larry Stacy (1963). The local Boy Scout leader of Troop 477 was Howard Lisle. According to long time McLoud resident Melvin Hood, one Harrah student, LeVon Melton was also a member Troop 477 who earned his Eagle Scout recognition. It was reported during the 1960’s McLoud, Oklahoma Boy Scout Troop 477 had more scouts reach Eagle status than any Troop in the United States. Confirmation of this is currently being researched.

In an article on page 98 in History of Pottawatomie County entitled “The History of The Boy Scout Council” by Pat Tabor, “the first class council was formed in Shawnee in 1919. In 1922 the name was changed to Pottawatomie County Council and when the jurisdiction was extended in 1927 the name was changed to Canadian Valley Council. The council merged in 1947 with the Last Frontier Council.”

Boy Scouts began in 1910 by British Army Colonel Robert Baden-Powell. In 1914 he announced a junior section of the program for ages 8 through 10, calling it Cub Scouts. The name was adopted from the classic Rudyard Kipling publication, The Jungle Book (1894), which used the terms den and pack.

According to a news release dated May 5, 2009, the first Boy Scout Troop founded in the United States paid tribute as Oklahoma lawmakers gave unanimous approval to Senate Concurrent Resolution 24, recognizing the 1909 Pawhuska troop as the first to be founded in America. Sen. Joe Sweeden is principal author of SCR 24, The measure was co-authored by Rep. Eddie Fields, R-Wynona. In 2009, the Pawhuska troop celebrated their centennial at their Historic Trails Camporee, which was held in Pawhuska.

To submit personal stories of scouting or information on local leadership and membership in Boy Scouts of America and Cub Scouts, please contact McLoud Historical Society Museum and Heritage Center, 421 W. Broadway, McLoud, or by email at mcloudmuseum@gmail.com. To bring donations for the feature case, the museum is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays or by appointment.