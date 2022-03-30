Pottawatomie County Commissioners OK education tax funds for NRC safe room project

Pottawatomie County Commissioners on Monday gave approval for North Rock Creek Public Schools to utilize a portion of its education sales tax proceeds to fund a secondary safe room project.

In the meeting, Superintendent Blake Moody said NRCPS is in the infantile phases of constructing a new safe room for seventh through 12th grades.

He explained after building a safe room for the elementary school that also provided four classrooms for students about three years ago, the district would like to create one for students on the west side of campus.

"It would double as a multipurpose room, safe room, a gym, an archery range and everything else," Moody said. "FEMA pays for 75 percent of it and it worked so well last time using our sales tax that we would like to do the same this go around."

In addition, Moody said the room will provide practice space for NRC cheer, pom, basketball and will be about 6,000 square feet.

He said the overall cost of the project will be between $2 to $2.5 million, but 75 percent would be paid for by FEMA and 25 percent, or about $500,000, would be paid for by sales tax.

"No bond or building funds from North Rock Creek will be used," Moody said.

No bids have gone out yet and the district is still designing the building.

Moody said it could take months for FEMA to go through and approve the district's application.

