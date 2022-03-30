Spring Home: Shawnee mortgage loan officers offer home finance advice

As the Spring season begins, Shawnee mortgage loan officers are offering financing information and tips for current and potential homeowners.

According to Arvest Mortgage Loan Officer Kim Rawls, for those who may not know, a mortgage is a loan which people use to purchase or maintain a form of real estate.

"The borrower agrees to pay the lender over time, typically in a series of regular payments that are divided into principal and interest," Rawls said. "The property serves as collateral to secure the loan."

She explained a mortgage is beneficial in the current rising rental environment.

"Being a homeowner can often provide a buyer with more consistent and stable monthly housing expenses," she said.

Rawls said if people intend to be homeowners and use a mortgage to secure a home, they need to be sure they make all of their payments on time.

"Whether it is a mortgage, car loan, student loan or credit card, paying your bills on time is extremely important and makes up approximately 35 percent of a consumer's credit score," Rawls said.

According to Canda White, First United Bank Mortgage Loan Consultant, there are various loans available to those who wish to purchase a home.

"There are zero down programs depending on your income. There are bond loans that can help with down payment. VA, Conventional, FHA and Native American home loans," she said. "We can help with all options."

Like First United, Rawls said Arvest offers various loan options as well including Conventional Loans, Adjustable Rate Mortgage Loans, Physician, FHA, VA, HUD 184, Bond Loans and Rural Development (USDA.)

White explained First United can also assist with refinancing homes.

"Refinancing is redoing the loan on your home or taking a new loan to pay off the existing loan to lower the rate, time or get cash out," White said.

White said people do this when rates are low because they are able to cut time or extend their payment. In addition, she said if people have equity, they can refinance and use their equity for various needs.

Rawls said there are many benefits to owning a home, but it's not without challenges.

"While there are far more advantages than disadvantages to owning your own home, home ownership often means the homeowner is responsible for the maintenance, repairs and upkeep of the property," Rawls said.

She explained it can be difficult to be added or removed from a mortgage, sell one's home and other such processes.

However, despite the hardships of owning a home, White also said it can be beneficial.

"Home ownership is obtainable and unlike renting, you gain equity and a payment that won't continue to raise," White said.

She advises potential buyers to get pre-qualified as it's the beginning stage of home ownership.

"The first step to home ownership is getting pre-qualified to see how much you can afford and if the payments are where you want them to be or what you need to do to repair your credit," White said.