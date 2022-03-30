Roll to Wreaths Riders 4 Vets completes sixth annual Ruben Rivers Medal of Honor Ride

Roll to Wreaths Riders 4 Vets hosted the sixth annual Ruben Rivers Medal of Honor Ride Saturday, March 26.

According to Rowdy Butler, president and founder of Roll to Wreaths Riders 4 Vets, the event was a success.

"I was very impressed with the people that showed up and the support from the Hellfighters Motorcycle Ministry in Oklahoma City," Butler said. "It was just really neat to see everybody coming together."

He said there were various local riders and people from as far as Ponca City who participated in the event.

"It was still a pleasure to have everybody come together like that and I think they enjoyed the route and the ride," he said.

According to Mark Lile, president of Hellfighters Motorcycle Ministry, this was the first year the organization participated.

"I felt the event was extremely successful. The event was one of the smoothest ones I've ridden in. It was well executed, well organized and just a great ride," he said.

He said they led the Missing Man Formation to honor veterans Killed in Action.

Riders left from Papa's Leather Barn at 6623 N.W. 23rd Street in Bethany.

Rowdy said the route was I-35 South to SH 9, East to SH 99, then North to I-40 and West to 9A before going South into Earlsboro, then SH 9 West to 177 and North into Shawnee before going back on I-40 West to Del City.

He said there were five stops throughout the route including Papas Leather Barn Bethany, Harps on Highway 9, Biscuit Hill Travel Plaza Valero Gas Station on I-40 amd Highway 9A, The Shawnee Veterans Memorial next to the Pottawatomie County Courthouse and the Del City American Legion.

Various law enforcement and fire stations participated in the event including the Shawnee Police Department, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office, Tecumseh Fire Department, Tecumseh Police Department, Norman Fire Department and many more.

Butler said he appreciated the assistance of the law enforcement agencies and fire departments who helped keep riders safe as they went through the route.

Butler explained the purpose of the event was to honor Ruben Rivers, who was a United States Army Staff Sergeant killed in action November 19, 1944 while serving as a tank company platoon sergeant during World War II.

Rivers received a Medal of Honor in 1997 and this ride honored his efforts and the additional 3,525 veterans who also received a Medal of Honor. Butler said 52 of the recipients are from Oklahoma.

Butler felt this year's ride had more participants, but it's hard to compare because each ride brings its own memories and has its own quality.

"I think it was bigger this year. It just takes time for it to grow but still to have the people that we had was such an honor," Butler said.

The rider is thankful to all those who attended and looks forward to next year's ride.