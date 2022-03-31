OBU Alumna Clark, VP of BOK Financial, to speak at business forum April 1

The Shawnee News-Star

Brooke Clark, vice president, relationship manager at BOK Financial, will deliver the lecture at the next Business Forum April 1 at Oklahoma Baptist University. The event is hosted by the Dickinson School of Business and will take place at 10 a.m. in Tulsa Royalties Auditorium inside Bailey Business Center. All members of the campus community and the public are invited to attend.

Clark’s lecture will be titled, “Ka-rip, Ka-rap, Ka-Now What? Navigating an Undefined Journey.” Her goal is to share about her career path and how flexibility led her to where she is today, even if that’s not where she thought she would be 15 years ago. She also plans to share with students how the advice, support and trust of people around her, along with God’s plan, have her right where she is supposed to be, both professionally and personally.

Clark joined BOK Financial’s Institutional Wealth team in 2016 and has been working in the industry since 2010. Prior to joining BOKF, she worked as an investment officer for The Baptist Foundation of Oklahoma, now known as WatersEdge, where her focus was primarily spent on monitoring the endowment portfolio and other investments managed by the Foundation.

Clark specializes in working with endowments, foundations and nonprofits, providing investment management services as well as board education and training. She currently serves as board president for the Owasso Education Foundation and is a member of the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits. In addition, she was named one of The Journal Record’s Achievers Under 40 in 2021. She is active in her community and received the Silver Presidential Volunteer Service Award for volunteering 250 or more hours in 2021.

She earned a master’s degree in finance from Penn State University and a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from OBU. She also holds the Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF) designation. She currently resides in Owasso with her husband Daniel, son Case and daughter Renn.

