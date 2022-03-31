OBU's Theta Sigma Chi members help Friends of Shawnee Public Library

As part of their community service during their prayer retreat, members of OBU's Theta Sigma Chi helped sort books by categories, pack books and moved them to a storage unit for the Friends of the Shawnee Public Library’s book sale.

According to Trisha Houghton, president of the Friends of the Library Board of Directors, the social club members also set up for an afternoon children’s program.

"We are so very thankful for it. Because of their help, we were able to accept book donations from the community this week," she said.