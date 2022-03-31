SSC President’s Leadership Class tours Greenwood District

SSC

Members of the Seminole State College President’s Leadership Class toured Tulsa’s Greenwood District on March 24. During the tour, the group learned about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, the deadliest act of racial violence in U.S. history.

PLC students visited the Greenwood Rising Black Wall St. History Center. The center utilizes immersive storytelling techniques with holographic effects, environmental media and projection mapping.

The PLC students also toured John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park. The park was constructed following the 2001 Oklahoma Commission to Study the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921. Lastly, students visited the 30-ft Black Wall St. mural created by Kansas City artist Donald “Scribe” Ross. The mural was painted in 2018 and depicts the districts rise and destruction. It is located on N. Greenwood Ave., adjacent to the Greenwood Cultural Center.