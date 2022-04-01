3 Things to Do This Weekend around Shawnee: April 1-3

Check out Redeemer Lutheran Church, 39307 W. MacArthur, Shawnee Friday, April 1 at 7 p.m. for a fun night of fellowship, movie, popcorn and pop; all free. Join us for your choice of two movies: “The Passion of the Christ” to experience the last 12 hours of Jesus’ life or watch, “The Voyage of the Dawn Treader” as the courageous voyagers travel to mysterious islands on a mission to save Narnia. Everyone is invited. For more information, call 405-273-6286.

Jon the Pottawatomie County Emergency Management Office, CPN and other agencies for the Touch a Truck and Beyond event Saturday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1702 Gordon Cooper Drive in Shawnee.

Take a ride on a model train at the Locomotive Operators of Central Oklahoma in McLoud Sunday, April 3, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.