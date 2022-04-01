NRC Media Production students hired to cover 'The Potawatomi Fire'

Students in Media Productions class at North Rock Creek High School have been hired by Shawnee’s new professional basketball team “The Potawatomi Fire”.

Gavin Cooper, Jayden Brown, and Skylar Wind all participate in Media Productions II under the tutelage of instructor, Tim Russell. The class, which was started in the 2020-2021 school year, focuses on Video/TV and audio production.

“My intent for this class is to teach students a marketable skill they can use in today’s world of media,” said Russell. “The management of the Fire saw the media class in action during the team’s introduction to Shawnee last fall. They were impressed with their abilities to shoot and edit video and when the need arose, they called on us for this great opportunity.”

The team handles the camera duties for the live stream available worldwide on the TBL network.