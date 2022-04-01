Shawnee Educational Foundation announces award recipients

The Shawnee Educational Foundation announces the recipients of the Hall of Fame Award and the Max Brattin Award, which will be presented the Educational Foundation Banquet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 5 at the Grand Hotel and Casino.

According to SEF member Susan Field, the Hall of Fame inductee is Kim Flowers and the Max Brattin Award in Education and Community recipient is Glenda Pitts.

Since 2001 the Shawnee Educational Foundation has presented a Hall of Fame Award to a former student of a Shawnee area school.

Flowers said she was raised in Shawnee, attended Grove Elementary School, Shawnee Middle School and graduated from Shawnee High School before receiving her Bachelor's degree in Communications, magna cum laude, from William Jewell College and studied at Oxford University.

She played basketball, cheered at Grove, was editor of the newspaper and danced on the team at SHS.

Flowers said her first job was working for The Shawnee News-Star.

These days Flowers enjoys yoga, photography, hiking with her dog and chasing her toddler.

"I am so humbled to receive this award. Thank you for giving me a great reason to come back to Oklahoma to see family, too," Flowers said.

For over 20 years Flowers has worked in international development, foreign policy and strategic communications. She has become a frequent speaker and moderator on current events, specifically in U.S Foreign aid.

For the last two years Flowers has worked as the Executive Director of the Goldfarb Center for Public Affairs at Colby College in Maine.

Pitts was awarded with the Max Brattin Award in Education and Community, an award founded in 2014 by the Foundation.

"It is such an honor to receive the Max Brattin Award," Pitts said. "Mr. Brattin was a faithful customer at the Shawnee Library and he served on our Library Board for many years."

Originally from Arkansas, Pitts said she has lived in Shawnee since 1979.

She said she went to school in Arkansas and graduated from the University of Arkansas with a Bachelor's degree in Child Development and Family Relations.

Pitts said she initially thought she would go into social work but decided to work with children in day cares and preschools and was a teacher before going into library services and spending her career with the Shawnee Public Library.

The Shawnee resident applied for a children's library assistant position at was then known as the Carnegie Library, was hired and eventually promoted to Children's Service Manager and remained in that job at the Shawnee Public Library until her retirement in 2019.

"What did I enjoy most about it? Smiling children's faces as they carried around their book selections to check out, kids listening, dancing, singing and laughing at preschool story times and offering fun and educational programing to children during their Summer break," Pitts said.

In addition, the librarian loved helping students find the perfect book and meeting families in the community.

She is looking forward to seeing many of her former library customers who she hasn't seen since she retired.

"I will also be interested in hearing all about the grants awarded that were awarded to our wonderful area educators," Pitts said.

For more information visit www.shawneeeducationalfoundation.org.