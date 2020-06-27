Our Community Market of Pottawatomie County receives grant

By Galen Hawes

ghawes@news-star.com

Our Community Market of Pottawatomie County has been awarded $6,000 to support the Summer Food Program from the Central Oklahoma Funders’ Roundtable. The Community Market is one of the 21 organizations receiving a grant.

“Central Oklahoma, along with the rest of the nation, felt the economic fallout of the COVID 19 pandemic and resulting impact on the energy sector and overall economy; but through thoughtful and deliberate giving, the COFR was able to aid 21 organizations as they continued to serve their communities,” said Communities Foundation of Oklahoma Executive Director Teresa Rose Crook. “Communities Foundation of Oklahoma was proud to administer and support the Central Oklahoma Funders’ Roundtable as they came together to collaboratively review needs across our communities

in order to achieve the greatest impact.”

The Central Oklahoma Funders’ Roundtable awarded $216,260 in grants to 21 non-profits.

Following seven weekly grant cycles, the Central Oklahoma Funders’ Roundtable (COFR) announced 21 non-profits have been awarded funds during the COVID and economic crisis. The grants, totaling $216,260, were awarded to central Oklahoma organizations providing food, shelter and immediate medical or essential childcare needs. All funds were granted by McLaughlin Family Foundation, Sarkeys Foundation, and Inasmuch Foundation according to Rachael Hunter, Director of Communications for the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma.

“The grant we have received will help cover the cost of the purchasing of meals for children in need,” said Emily Heath, program coordinator. “We will use it to purchase meals, so parents and children know that they can have consistent lunches provided to them throughout the summer.”

Our Community Market has been holding the summer food program and lunch program for children 18 and under for the past four summers.

The summer food program serves lunches to children on Mondays from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and on Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Our goal is to serve the community until there are no hungry homes!” said Heath. “The summer food program directly impacts the lives of hungry children by serving them lunch daily while they are not in school.”

Our Community Market partners directly with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma for the Summer Food Program and to serve as a distribution point for local food pantries.

The building that houses the Community Market of Pottawatomie County at 120 South Center includes space for the food pantry, offices, client interview rooms, and storage and loading areas. The Community Market provides a normalized shopping experience for guests by allowing families and individuals to select the foods they enjoy.

Our Community Market is actively seeking donors and volunteers to help contribute If interested, email volunteer@ourcommunitymarket.org. All donations given to the Community Market of Pottawatomie County go directly to meet the needs of hungry men, women and children in the community.

Hours of operation are Monday from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon. The Community Market is closed on Thursday and Sunday.

For more information, or to donate visit www.ourcommunitymarket.org. Recipes, news and events can also be found on the website or the Our Community Market of Pottawatomie County Facebook page. They can be reached by calling 405-788-4957.