Tecumseh city council candidate filings begin

Several people filed declarations of candidacy for various city seats on the Tecumseh city council on the first day of candidate filing Monday, June 15.

Those who filed include Ronelle Baker for Council Member Ward 2, Jeffery Brock for Council Member Ward Four, Linda Farris for Council Member Ward One, Sharon L. Stewart Council Member Ward Two and Dana R. Taylor for Council Member Ward One.

The three-day candidate filing period concludes at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Pottawatomie County Election Board.

The primary election wil be Aug. 25 and a runoff will be Nov. 3 if needed.

