Congresswoman Bice named to military personnel and new cyber subcommittees

WASHINGTON – Congresswoman Stephanie Bice (OK-05), a member of the House Armed Services Committee, was named to the Military Personnel subcommittee and the new Cyber, Innovative Technologies and Information Systems subcommittee.

“I’m honored to be able to serve our military personnel and their families as part of this subcommittee,” Bice said. “The sacrifices made by our military servicemen and women and those who love them, must be reflected in the care we provide to those in uniform, whether that be through offering improved healthcare, better housing or dependent education.”

The Military Personnel subcommittee works on issues of Department of Defense policy and programs related to military personnel and their families, Morale, Welfare and Recreation, the Uniform Code of Military Justice and Military Retirement issues, among other issues.

The new Cyber, Innovative Technologies and Information Systems subcommittee deals with Department of Defense policy related to the acquisition of computer software, the electromagnetic spectrum, and electromagnetic warfare; and Department of Defense policy and programs and accounts related to artificial intelligence, cyber security, cyber operations, cyber forces, information technology, information operations, and science and technology.

Bice said she was looking forward to working on the issues that are to be addressed by the Cyber subcommittee.

“Protecting private and public assets from cybersecurity attacks from China and other countries has emerged as one of the most important issues in the U.S. There have been significant advances in artificial intelligence as it relates to the American warfighter, autonomous weaponry and other military applications. I’m excited work on these important issues with my colleagues.”

Ranking Member Mike Rogers (AL-03) provided the following statement:

“Rep. Bice understands the sacrifices our servicemembers and their families make to defend our nation and will be a strong advocate for them on the Military Personnel Subcommittee. Additionally, her wealth of knowledge and experience in information technology will position her as a leader on the Cyber, Innovative Technologies, and Information Systems Subcommittee and in the critical work it’s doing to counter the emerging threats we face from our adversaries.”