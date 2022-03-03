Oklahoma delegation pans Biden’s State of Union speech

By Mikaela DeLeon - Gaylord News

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden drew mixed reviews from both sides of the aisle to his State of the Union speech Tuesday but the Oklahoma delegation made clear its disappointment.

Biden's speech focused on a message of unity during the encroaching Russian-Ukrainian conflict, energy, infrastructure, and inflation.

But the delegation heard something else.

"The speech we heard from President Biden tonight was just that — talk. I am incredibly disappointed in this administration's continued harm of Oklahomans and America." Senator Jim Inhofe (R, Tulsa) said in a statement.

The consensus between the Oklahoma congress members was agreement with Biden's stance on Ukraine.

Representative Stephanie Bice (R, Oklahoma City) said in a statement that she was "grateful Biden highlighted the importance of standing with Ukraine" but felt that the president "ignored numerous other issues."

But both Reps. Tom Cole (R, Moore) and Kevin Hern (R, Tulsa) said they wished Biden would have used his speech to tighten the grip around Russia by announcing his commitment to banning the purchase of oil from Russia.

"That would immediately have stopped any kind of money from going to Russia. The estimate right now is that there's some $700 million a day of payments from Europe and the United States combined that are going to Russia to buy oil and gas from Russia." Hern said.

The congressman said he believes that Biden would have gotten "a roaring round of applause" from the chamber if he had agreed to limit oil buying.

"Oklahomans would have been cheering, Texans would have been cheering," Hern said, "He would have been a hero for so many. Not just within the United States, but for people across Europe, our strongest allies during this troubled time in Ukraine."

Oklahoma is currently ranked 8th in the United States based on barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) production. The state also boasts 5% of the nation's crude oil reserves and 7% of its natural gas. One in four jobs in Oklahoma are also related to the state's energy production. Senator James Lankford (R, Oklahoma City) believes that increasing Oklahoma oil and gas production would be a long-term solution to reliance on Russian oil. This increase would boost the most significant part of Oklahoma's economy.

"We need to actually replace Russia's customers around the world so that we can prevent Putin from having the money to murder his neighbors." Lankford said.

Cole and other members of the delegation blamed the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline for the United States' increased energy dependence.

"Amid an energy crisis at home, created by the president's cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline and moratoriums on new oil and gas leasing on federal lands, continuing to rely on Russia for oil leaves America more vulnerable to foreign threats," Cole said in a statement.

However, critics of Keystone XL have cited that the pipeline would have primarily benefited Canadian oil and gas and even created additional competition for domestic oil producers. The alleged 11,000 jobs would have also been temporary and resulted in only 35 full-time positions that either Americans or Canadians could do.

Representative Markwayne Mullin (R,Westville) said in a statement that the president had an opportunity to "show strength" but focused on "pushing socialist agenda" instead.

Biden also spoke about his infrastructure plans and the beginning of an "infrastructure decade" with plans to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The president said he hopes to build a national network of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations and start fixing over 65,000 miles of highway and 1,500 bridges "in disrepair."

Oklahoma's investment in electric vehicles was reaffirmed this week when Governor Kevin Stitt committed $15 million to Canoo, an electric car company with factories in the state. Potential electric car infrastructure in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law could help tip the scales in favor of the emerging industry and boost Oklahoma's electric vehicle sector.

Hern, a former finance chair for the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, said repairing the miles of highway and bridges would benefit Oklahomans.

"There's probably nobody in congress, literally nobody, that understands what it costs to build a mile of road or maintain a mile of road," Hern said, "The president was disingenuous in saying that Republicans didn't care about infrastructure, we do."

During his speech, Biden also re-emphasized the importance of fighting inflation through American manufacturing. He urged companies to "lower your costs, not your wages" and "make it in America."

Representative Frank Lucas (R, Cheyenne) agreed with President Biden's assertion that American technological superiority "has never been more important" but criticized the Democrats for their lack of action.

"Democrats have been saying for months now that the CHIPS Act and research and development funding are priorities, but we've yet to see any real action." Lucas said.

The CHIPS Act would establish a "Multilateral Semiconductors Security Fund" and help the United States maintain a "robust manufacturing base in strategic industries." The bill has yet to be passed in Congress.

Gaylord News is a reporting project of the University of Oklahoma Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication.