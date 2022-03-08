Oklahoma Legislative session briefs

The Shawnee News-Star

House approves election security measure

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma House of Representatives has passed legislation to empower district attorneys to investigate potential election fraud.

House Bill 2974, authored by Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, requires the State Election Board to perform an annual query to determine how many individuals are registered at the same residential address. If more than ten registered voters share a single residential address, the State Election Board must provide a list to the secretary of the county election board who will notify the county's district attorney to investigate any potential criminal violations.

"This is what Oklahomans all over the state are asking for—they're wanting more election integrity," Olsen said while debating in favor of the bill. "And again, we could respond and recognize, 'well, we're doing great already.' And I would agree we're doing great already, but we want to do better yet. I'd like to be number one in the country for election integrity.

The query, which must be performed by June 1 each year, exempts voters registered at nursing homes, veterans centers, medical facilities and multiunit housing, as well as uniformed or overseas voters.

HB2974 passed the House 66-23.

***

Bill to create teacher pay task force moves forward

OKLAHOMA CITY – The full Senate approved Senate Bill 1139 Monday to find alternate ways to compensate Oklahoma teachers. Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, said the ongoing teacher shortage is evidence that additional reforms must be made to keep professionals in the classroom.

“For almost two decades, I taught in schools where good teachers were shorted on good pay while average or bad teachers made more just because they had worked longer,” Bullard said. “We have to find ways to pay our best teachers the best money and pay them what they are worth. This is the new frontier of teacher retention and recruitment, and we have to find a solution.”

SB 1139 would create a 9-member task force to study and make recommendations for pay for performance, qualitative pay, and/or merit pay to reward the highest quality teachers and to recruit and retain high quality teachers. It directs the task force to submit a report of findings and recommendations to the chairs of the Senate and House Education Committees by Nov. 30, 2023.

Rep. Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon, is the principal House author of the measure, which will next be heard in the House.

***

Senate approves measure to make virtual public meetings more accessible

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Senate gave unanimous approval to Senate Bill 1547 on Tuesday, which would make virtual public meetings a permanent fixture across the state.

The measure, authored by Sen. Brent Howard, R-Altus, would modify the Open Meetings Act to require public bodies such as school boards, local municipalities, and state agencies to stream and post all public meetings online if they maintain a website and utilize a high-speed internet connection. In addition, public bodies in counties with an active state of emergency declaration may conduct executive session via videoconference.

While local governments and schools were required to hold virtual meetings in addition to in-person sessions during the governor-declared state of emergency due to COVID-19, such provisions expired when the emergency declaration ended.

“As technology evolves, we must evolve with it,” Howard said. “Livestreams and remote work are now staples in modern-day life, and we must allow our local and state governments to conduct their business online and in-person. This change will be helpful during any future pandemics, natural disasters, and other emergencies, but will also lay the groundwork for a more informed general public.”

Howard emphasized allowing public meetings to be streamed online not only enhances transparency, but also encourages citizens to be more active in their community and state.

“The more opportunities for citizens to participate in and follow the activities of their schools and government, the stronger our society as a whole,” Howard said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues in the House of Representatives to move this legislation forward and ensure all Oklahomans have the ability to make their voices heard at every level of government, regardless if it’s in person or remotely.”

The measure next moves across the rotunda where it will be carried by Speaker of the House Charles McCall, R-Atoka.

***

Bill addressing elderly and vulnerable adult abuse heads to House

OKLAHOMA CITY – A measure to better address elderly and vulnerable adult abuse in Oklahoma passed the Senate Tuesday. Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, is the author of Senate Bill 1163, which will authorize district attorneys to develop a multidisciplinary team to investigate and prosecute such crimes in coordination with the District Attorneys Council.

“Our state has seen dramatic improvements since the creation of the multidisciplinary child abuse teams in the number of reported and prosecuted child abuse cases, so we want to do the same thing for our elderly and vulnerable adults,” Garvin said. “By collaborating with other entities already investigating and prosecuting these types of crimes, we can eliminate duplicative efforts, identify gaps in service, and standardize investigative practices. This will ensure these Oklahomans are better protected from predators and that abusers will be caught and punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

Each team would include a mental health professional, law enforcement agents experienced with or trained in elder and vulnerable adult abuse and neglect investigations, medical personnel with relevant experience, coordinators, the district attorney, as well as Adult Protective Services, the Office of Client Advocacy, and long-term care workers within the Department of Human Services (DHS). The teams would conduct joint investigations, develop a written protocol for such investigations and collaborate with professionals responsible for the reporting and investigation of such abuse.

Rep. Nicole Miller, R-Edmond, is the House principal author of SB 1163 that now goes to the opposite chamber for further consideration.

•••