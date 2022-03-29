Oklahoma legislative briefs

House and Senate Communications

Senate committee gives nod to measure modifying jury duty exemptions

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Senate Judiciary Committee gave approval to House Bill 2972 on Tuesday, a measure that would make it easier for Oklahomans to access a medical exemption for jury duty.

Authored by Sen. George Burns, R-Pollard, the legislation would add physician assistants (PA) and advanced practice registered nurses (APRN) to the list of approved medical personnel authorized to provide a medical exemption for prospective jurors. Currently, only a licensed physician can provide documentation verifying that a medical condition could render a juror unfit for service.

“This is a real issue in rural Oklahoma because some folks may not have immediate access to a physician to receive a medical exemption,” Burns said. “We are facing a shortage of healthcare workers not only in our state, but nationwide. This simple change to allow PAs and APRNs to verify that a medical condition is prohibitive to being sat on a jury would close a huge gap in access for many Oklahomans who need a medical exemption."

Rep. Rick West, R-Heavener, is the primary author of the measure.

“This was a request bill from the LeFlore County court clerk who sees many people who need a medical exemption from jury duty, yet they have a hard time securing one because they are miles from a medical doctor,” West said. “This will allow them to get an exemption from a physician assistant or nurse practitioner closer to home, saving both them and the courts time and expense.”

The measure passed unanimously out of committee and is now eligible to be heard by the full Senate. If approved, it would move to the governor’s desk for his signature.

Bipartisan Licensure Legislation Passes House, Moves to Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A bipartisan measure to remove barriers to employment for Oklahomans released from prison passed the House last week, 82-10.

House Bill 3002, by Rep. Cyndi Munson, D-OKC, and Sen. Zack Taylor, R-Seminole, amends the requirements and qualifications for five occupational licenses. The licensure changes involve the Oklahoma scrap metal dealers, the Oklahoma Alcoholic Beverage Control Act, motor vehicle dealers, used motor vehicle dealers, and the Oklahoma Micropigmentation Regulation Act.

The legislation maintains the licensing entity’s ability to consider an applicant’s criminal history, but hiring authorities must identify whether the applicant's crime substantially relates to the occupation and poses a reasonable threat to public safety.

“House Bill 3002 provides employment opportunities for recently incarcerated Oklahomans,” said Munson. “These opportunities are key to keeping Oklahoma’s recidivism rate low and ensuring Oklahomans leaving state custody have a chance to succeed.”

Recidivism is the tendency of a convicted criminal to repeat a crime after already receiving punishment or serving their sentence.

Currently, 20% of Oklahomans leaving incarceration return to the Oklahoma criminal justice system, according to World Population Review.

HB3002 is now available to be heard and voted on in the Senate. To provide input on the legislation or to contact the office of Rep. Cyndi Munson, call (405)557-7392 or email cyndi.munson@okhouse.gov.