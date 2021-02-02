First day of municipal candidate filings released

The first day of candidate filings for municipal offices up for election in several Pottawatomie County towns ended at 5 p.m. Monday.

Candidates may continue to file Declarations of Candidacy until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, Secretary of the Pottawatomie County Election Board Jeannie Stover said. The filings will be accepted at the county election board office, 14101 Acme Road.

The municipal offices will be filled with a non-partisan election April 6.

As of Monday at 5 p.m., the following had filed declarations of candidacy:

Town of Asher

• Dock Perry Jr. filed for board of trustees

• Kenneth Raymond Taylor filed for board of trustees

• James Andrew Tomlinson filed for board of trustees

Town of Bethel Acres

• Brian Charles Pierson filed for board of trustees, office No. 2

City of Maud

• Virginia Stephens filed for council member Ward 2

City of McLoud

• Larry R. Dillon filed for council member at large

• Steven Michael Tomaszewski filed for council member for Ward 4

Town of Pink

• Michael Glenn Green filed for board of trustees, office No. 4

Declarations of Candidacy are being accepted for the following offices:

Asher: Three trustees for four-year terms ending 2025;

Bethel: Ward 2 trustee for a four-year term ending 2025 and Ward 4 trustee for a four-year term ending 2025;

Maud: Council member Ward 2 and Ward 4 terms ending 2025;

McLoud: Council member Ward 3 and Ward 4 terms ending 2025 and council member at-large term ending 2025;

Pink: Ward 2 trustee for a four-year term ending 2025 and Ward 4 trustee for a four-year term ending 2025; and

Wanette: Two trustees for four-year terms ending 2025, two trustees for four-year unexpired terms ending 2023, and one clerk.

Watch for updated filings online and in future editions.