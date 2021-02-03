New candidates file for municipal offices; last day to file is Feb. 3

The second day of candidate filings for municipal office in Pottawatomie County ended at 5 p.m. Tuesday, resulting in three new candidates filing. A total of 11 candidates had filed going into Wednesday's final day.

Candidates are able to continue to file Declarations of Candidacy until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, Secretary of the Pottawatomie County Election Board Jeannie Stover said. The filings will be accepted at the county election board office.

The municipal offices will be filled with a non-partisan election April 6.

As of Tuesday at 5 p.m., the following had filed declarations of candidacy:

Town of Asher

• Dock Perry Jr. filed for board of trustees

• Kenneth Raymond Taylor filed for board of trustees

• James Andrew Tomlinson filed for board of trustees

Town of Bethel Acres

• Brian Charles Pierson filed for board of trustees, office No. 2

• Maeghan Amanda Olsen filed for board of trustees, office No. 4

City of Maud

• Virginia Stephens filed for council member for Ward 2

• Lee Wesley Davis filed for council member for Ward 4

City of McLoud

• Larry R. Dillon filed for council member at large

• Steven Michael Tomaszewski filed for council member for Ward 4

• Daniel Patrick McClure Jr. filed for council member for Ward 3

Town of Pink

• Michael Glenn Green filed for board of trustees, office No. 4

Declarations of Candidacy are being accepted for the following offices:

Asher: Three trustees for four-year terms ending 2025;

Bethel: Ward 2 trustee for a four-year term ending 2025 and Ward 4 trustee for a four-year term ending 2025;

Maud: Council member Ward 2 and Ward 4 terms ending 2025;

McLoud: Council member Ward 3 and Ward 4 terms ending 2025 and council member at-large term ending 2025;

Pink: Ward 2 trustee for a four-year term ending 2025 and Ward 4 trustee for a four-year term ending 2025; and

Wanette: Two trustees for four-year terms ending 2025, two trustees for four-year unexpired terms ending 2023, and one clerk.