New candidates file for municipal offices; last day to file is Feb. 3
The second day of candidate filings for municipal office in Pottawatomie County ended at 5 p.m. Tuesday, resulting in three new candidates filing. A total of 11 candidates had filed going into Wednesday's final day.
Candidates are able to continue to file Declarations of Candidacy until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, Secretary of the Pottawatomie County Election Board Jeannie Stover said. The filings will be accepted at the county election board office.
The municipal offices will be filled with a non-partisan election April 6.
As of Tuesday at 5 p.m., the following had filed declarations of candidacy:
Town of Asher
• Dock Perry Jr. filed for board of trustees
• Kenneth Raymond Taylor filed for board of trustees
• James Andrew Tomlinson filed for board of trustees
Town of Bethel Acres
• Brian Charles Pierson filed for board of trustees, office No. 2
• Maeghan Amanda Olsen filed for board of trustees, office No. 4
City of Maud
• Virginia Stephens filed for council member for Ward 2
• Lee Wesley Davis filed for council member for Ward 4
City of McLoud
• Larry R. Dillon filed for council member at large
• Steven Michael Tomaszewski filed for council member for Ward 4
• Daniel Patrick McClure Jr. filed for council member for Ward 3
Town of Pink
• Michael Glenn Green filed for board of trustees, office No. 4
Declarations of Candidacy are being accepted for the following offices:
Asher: Three trustees for four-year terms ending 2025;
Bethel: Ward 2 trustee for a four-year term ending 2025 and Ward 4 trustee for a four-year term ending 2025;
Maud: Council member Ward 2 and Ward 4 terms ending 2025;
McLoud: Council member Ward 3 and Ward 4 terms ending 2025 and council member at-large term ending 2025;
Pink: Ward 2 trustee for a four-year term ending 2025 and Ward 4 trustee for a four-year term ending 2025; and
Wanette: Two trustees for four-year terms ending 2025, two trustees for four-year unexpired terms ending 2023, and one clerk.