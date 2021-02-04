Candidate filing ends: Elections needed in Asher, Maud and McLoud

The candidate filing period for municipal office seats in Pottawatomie County towns wrapped up at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Nine filed declarations of candidacy the last day, bringing the total of candidates who filed for office to 20.

All of the open positions were filed for and many were unopposed and will fill those seats. In some of the municipalities, multiple candidates filed for the same seat so an election will be needed.

In Asher, four people filed for the three board of trustees positions. In Maud, two people filed for the Ward 2 seat. In McLoud, two people filed for the council member at large position.

Pottawatomie County Election Board Secretary Jeannie Stover said those offices will be filled in a non-partisan election April 6.

The final filings for declarations of candidacy after Wednesday's deadline were:

Town of Asher

• Dock Perry Jr. filed for board of trustees

• Kenneth Raymond Taylor filed for board of trustees

• James Andrew Tomlinson filed for board of trustees

• James Melton filed for board of trustees

Town of Bethel Acres

• Brian Charles Pierson filed for board of trustees, office No. 2

• Maeghan Amanda Olsen filed for board of trustees, office No. 4

City of Maud

• Virginia Stephens filed for council member for Ward 2

• Cary Fletcher filed for council member for Ward 2

• Lee Wesley Davis filed for council member for Ward 4

City of McLoud

• Larry R. Dillon filed for council member at large

• James Milton Woods filed for council member at large

• Steven Michael Tomaszewski filed for council member for Ward 4

• Daniel Patrick McClure Jr. filed for council member for Ward 3

Town of Pink

• Michael Glenn Green filed for board of trustees, office No. 4

• Vincent A. Hall filed for board of trustees, office No. 2

Town of Wanette

• Deanna J. Ballard filed for board of trustees

• Angela Gene Larman filed for board of trustees

• Kristina Kay Brock filed for board of trustees (unexpired)

• Jennifer Dawn Sanders filed for board of trustees (unexpired)

• Teresa Ann Tecumseh filed for town clerk-treasurer (unexpired)

Declarations of candidacy were being accepted for the following offices:

Asher: Three trustees for four-year terms ending 2025;

Bethel: Ward 2 trustee for a four-year term ending 2025 and Ward 4 trustee for a four-year term ending 2025;

Maud: Council member Ward 2 and Ward 4 terms ending 2025;

McLoud: Council member Ward 3 and Ward 4 terms ending 2025 and council member at-large term ending 2025;

Pink: Ward 2 trustee for a four-year term ending 2025 and Ward 4 trustee for a four-year term ending 2025; and

Wanette: Two trustees for four-year terms ending 2025, two trustees for four-year unexpired terms ending 2023, and one clerk.